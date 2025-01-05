Why the Jaguars Can End the Season on a Winning Streak
The Jacksonville Jaguars have searched for positives in a season where there were few. However, one undeniable positive from the Jaguars' season is that they have a chance to finish 4-2 in the AFC South, with their only two losses coming in close games against the Houston Texans.
The last time the Jaguars faced the Indianapolis Colts, it unexpectedly turned into one of the most exciting games of the weekend. Both teams combined for over 40 points in the fourth quarter, as the Jaguars escaped with their first win of the season after starting 0-4.
The Jaguars are a different team than the one that beat the Colts in Week 5, mainly at the quarterback position. Veteran quarterback Mac Jones will lead the Jaguars in what could be the Jacksonville native's last game under center.
Jones has played well over the last few weeks, seemingly improving by the game. He gives them a legitimate shot to sweep the Colts this season, which would be a massive win for the Jaguars.
The CBS Sports Staff explained why they believe the Jaguars have a chance to beat the Colts for a second time this season.
"The Jaguars are coming off a win and one of their best performances of the season in their 20-13 Week 17 win over the Titans," the CBS Sports Staff said. "Mac Jones, who has filled in for Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) since Dec. 1, threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns. The Jacksonville defense was stellar in the win, limiting Tennessee to 337 total yards and 13 points.
"The Jaguars have one of the most explosive wide receivers in the NFL to build around in Brian Thomas Jr.. The 6-foot-3 rookie out of LSU was the No. 23 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he has already established himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver. Thomas enters Week 18 with 80 catches for 1,179 yards and 10 touchdowns on 122 targets."
Jacksonville's season has undoubtedly been subpar. The Jaguars look to finish the season on a high note against a division opponent.
However, regardless of Sunday's outcome, the Jaguars' front office must make multiple changes this offseason.
