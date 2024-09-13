What Could Lead to Jaguars Offensive Explosion in Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ two longest plays against the Miami Dolphins were a 30-yard reception by wide receiver Christian Kirk and a 26-yard carry by running back Tank Bigsby.
The Dolphins had a 63-yard and 80-yard reception. While the Dolphins’ offense is one of the more explosive offenses in the National Football League, the Jaguars’ offense still has room to improve at converting scoring opportunities and opportunities to close out games.
“Yeah, I think a lot of that's just the limited number of plays we were able to have in that situation,” Offensive Coordinator Press Taylor said. "We moved the ball, we felt like we were getting started on a couple of drives, and we get in a third-and-one scenario, we don't convert, fourth-and-one, don't convert, but that gives you an opportunity now to get a whole new set of downs, call more plays, get in that rhythm of things. I think what we were trying to do was the right thing.”
Taylor says the Jaguars tried their best to get in a rhythm on Sunday against the Dolphins but could not. A Jaguars fumble on the Dolphins’ two-yard line swung momentum back in the Dolphins’ favor, and the Jaguars never recovered.
Taylor says the offense must work through adversity better and put games away when they have a chance to, which were two things they did not do well against the Dolphins.
“Did we get it done all the time? No, obviously not," Taylor said. "You want to be able to put things together consistently, but we felt like we were two yards away from potentially putting that game away, and then all of a sudden... But you have to overcome that. That's the NFL. Every game is going to find a way to come down to one score. 75 percent of the games are going to come down to one score.
“You've got to find a way to, when you have an opportunity to put somebody away, put them away, but then respond and be resilient when things aren't going your way, or you feel momentum is flipped, or whatever the challenges are, you've got to be able to execute every single situation.”
