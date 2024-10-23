Will Jaguars' Struggles Hold Star Rookie Back From Top Honors?
Seven weeks into his NFL career, and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has already proven quite a few things.
He has proven he is a bonafide star receiver for a franchise that has been starved for one. He has proven he is a true No. 1 receiver. He has proven that even some of the NFL's best such as Jalen Ramsey and Christian Gonzalez are bound to lose reps to him.
He has also proven that, regardless of the Jaguars' 2-5 record, he should be an early front-runner for this year's Offensive Rookie of the Year award -- perhaps even the front-runner.
Through seven games, Thomas leads all rookies in receiving yards (513), is tied for the lead in touchdown catches (four), second in catches (30), second in yards per catch (17.1), and No. 1 in yards per route run (2.60). Despite having nine fewer catches than fellow LSU star Malik Nabers, Thomas is pacing him in touchdowns and yards.
“I still got a lot of development. Still in my first year," the star rookie said after his latest outing, a five-catch, 89-yard performance with a touchdown.
"I'm really just coming out there practicing hard and just trying to go out there in the game and do the best that I can do, be the best that I can be and just take everything step by step. Putting my best foot forward each and every day and get better.”
To this point, Thomas' biggest competition for Rookie of the Year looks like Nabers, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.
And while quarterbacks are usually the favorite to win the award, there are now two rookie passers who could take votes from one another. There is also a third quarterback now in the mix in New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
The one thing that could harm Thomas' case? The Jaguars' lack of overall success on the field. Thomas has still become a budding star despite the Jaguars' 2-5 record, but Williams and Daniels might be leading playoff teams.
There is some recent history working in Thomas' favor. Over the last several years, there have been a handful of rookies to take home hardware despite being on non-playoff teams.
2022, Garrett Wilson: 7-10
2020, Justin Herbert: 7-9
2019, Kyler Murray: 5-10-1
2018, Saquon Barkley: 5-11
Can Thomas follow in their footsteps and overcome the Jaguars' lack of winning? He has a chance to do so, because his start thus far has been that special.
Thomas has proven himself over and over again. Even if the Jaguars' losing ways continue, there is no reason to doubt that he can become the first-ever Rookie of the Year in franchise history.
He is simply that good.
