Will Jaguars' Young Coaching Staff Impact GM Search?
The Jacksonville Jaguars officially unveiled their coaching staff for the 2025 season on Friday, giving us the full list of which coaches would be joining Liam Coen for the ride.
But going up and down the list of coaches on the Jaguars' staff, there is a clear trend: Coen is going with a younger staff in his first year as a head coach, with an emphasis aimed at speaking the modern NFL language.
There are several schools of thought when it comes to building a staff, so it isn't fair to say it is right or wrong to lean on youth vs. experience. And it isn't like Coen doesn't have some experienced coaches on his staff like Edgar Bennett, Ron Milus and Heath Farwell.
But at the end of the day, the Jaguars do have the accept the fact that they have a first-time head coach, first-time offensive coordinator, and first-time defensive coordinator. Among Coen, Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile, there are 15 combined seasons of NFL experience. For comparison, Doug Pederson had 12 years of NFL coaching experience all by himself when he became Jaguars head coach.
With this all in mind, it is fair to ask the question of whether the youth of the Jaguars' coaching staff could create an impact on their general manager search from the perspective of what the Jaguars are searching for.
With the keys of the franchise currently in the hands of Coen, could the Jaguars look to pair him with a more senior and experienced candidate like Chad Alexander, Ethan Waugh or Josh Williams as opposed to younger candidates like James Gladstone?
The Jaguars are completely rebranding entering the 2025 season, leaving the days of the NFL old guard behind them. Pederson and former general manager Trent Baalke were experienced in their old roles and each in their second stint as a head coach and general manager. They had experience, but it only led the Jaguas to one playoff birth.
Now, the Jaguars need to weigh whether it is more important to be on the cutting edge and on the rise in terms of their most important personell or if experience should win out. An experienced general manager mixed with an inexperienced coaching staff could be the right combination for the Jaguars moving forward, unless they are all in on ascending talent.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.