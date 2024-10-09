Will Last Week's Win Spark a Jaguars Winning Streak?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their first win of the season. After starting the season a disappointing 0-4, the Jaguars were able to finally notch a win. They were the last team in the National Football League to win a game this season.
Sunday’s game against the Colts was the first of four consecutive home games for the Jaguars. This Sunday, they will face Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears to move to 2-4 on the season. The Jaguars follow that game up with home matchups against the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers.
While the Bears, Patriots, and Packers are undoubtedly formidable opponents, the Jaguars can win at least one or two of those games. Doing so would allow the Jaguars to salvage what has been a subpar season so far.
Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network recently released his prediction for the Jaguars’ matchup against the Bears, and he does not believe they will be able to stack a second consecutive win.
“The Jacksonville Jaguars offense also found some life this week in scoring 37 points," Rolfe said. "That was quite the change for a team that hadn’t scored more than 20 points in the first four weeks. Jacksonville still has major problems on defense, allowing 34 points and ranking 31st in defensive EPA per game across the first five weeks.
“Both offenses benefited from playing below-average defenses in Week 5, but only the Bears get to face another bad defense this week. The Jaguars are unlikely to be able to outscore Chicago against their strong defense, and Jacksonville’s defense isn’t good enough. Give me the Bears at home on any line lower than five or six points. Consensus: Bears 27, Jaguars 20”
Although their first four games were challenging, the Jaguars’ rocky start to the season was unexpected by most. The team made numerous additions this offseason to set themselves up for a potential playoff appearance. However, the additions have not been much help to this point in the season.
Luckily for the Jaguars, predictions do not matter as much as their play on the field. The only that matters in the NFL is how a team performs on Sunday. A 0-4 start is never ideal, but the Jaguars have plenty of time to turn things around.
