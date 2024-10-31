Winning On Sunday is the Least of the Jaguars' Worries
Since starting the season 0-4, few have believed in the Jacksonville Jaguars' chances on gamedays. Although they have played better over the last few weeks, there is no denying that the Jaguars are one of the worst teams in the National Football League.
The Jaguars' poor play throughout the season has rightfully brought many doubters their way.
That remains the case as they face the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. The Jaguars have made strides and gotten better as the season has progressed. Still, hardly anyone expects them to beat the Eagles. Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today believes the Eagles will win 29- 19.
"Philadelphia has had a nice month and looks much more like the team that has been a contender in the NFC," Reyes said. "The Jaguars did hold their own against the Packers, but I think Philly’s ability to run the ball and defend makes this a tough matchup for Jacksonville."
Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY has the Eagles winning 30-20. For Dragon, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be too much for the Jaguars' defense. Hurts has picked up his play over the last few weeks, and the Eagles are officially one of the best teams in the league when he does so. Dragon feels the Eagles' offense could feast on the Jaguars' defense.
"The Eagles seem to be finding their groove," Dragon said. "Jalen Hurts is the first player in NFL history with multiple rushing touchdowns and a passer rating of 100 or higher in consecutive games. Hurts might continue the streak against the lowly Jaguars."
Richard Morin of USA TODAY also picked the Eagles to win. He predicted the Eagles to win by less than a touchdown, which is better than most predictions on the game. He expects the score will be 28 to 23. While he thinks the Jaguars will lose the game, he believes they will keep it closer than the sportsbooks.
"Not sure I like Philadelphia by more than a touchdown, but they certainly get the job done at home," Morin said. "But I'll back the Jags against the spread if it stays this large."
Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY also predicts an Eagles win by a score of 30 to 24. Mendoza feels the Eagles will win but expects more of a fight from the Jaguars than his counterparts. He thinks the Jaguars will compete but eventually fall short of pulling off the upset.
"As good as Philadelphia looks, don't be surprised if Jacksonville hangs around enough to annoy the Eagles fanbase," Mendoza said. "But the Jaguars don't have enough to provide the shocking upset."
