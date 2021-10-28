With AJ Cann Out For the Season, Jaguars Turn To Ben Bartch

While the news was assumed, on Wednesday Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer confirmed offensive lineman AJ Cann will likely miss the remainder of the season.

“I think so," said Meyer on Wednesday, of the expectation the offensive line would be without their starting guard. Meyer had originally alluded to the possibility on his Tuesday night radio show, then confirmed the belief the following afternoon.

Cann suffered an injury in the first half of the Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, when his ankle was rolled up on during a running play. After being helped off the field by trainers, Cann was ruled out for the remainder of the game and hasn't appeared in one since.

In his place, the Jags turned to second year lineman Ben Bartch. He's started the past two games and according to Pro Football Focus, has allowed two quarterback hurries and two hits, with no sacks on 97 total snaps and against 53 pressure's. The Jags will need arguably the best performance yet out of Bartch on Sunday.

Bartch, who is from the West Coast, will be playing in front of a large portion of family and friends as the Jags take on the Seattle Seahawks. He'll be tasked with protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence from Pete Carroll's defense, including nose tackle Al Woods.

Said Meyer of Bartch on Sunday, "He has to play. They’re giant up front, they are 300-plus pounds and the big nose guard, No. 99 [Al Woods] and they’re really good, big guys inside. That is something that we’ve got to really watch for Shat [Tyler Shatley] and for [Ben] Bartch.”

Bartch's quick ascension to this point was necessary, but has still been a pleasant development for Meyer. For that matter, that's been the case for much of the offensive line, as injuries have seen the unit lose not only Cann, but starting center Brandon Linder as well.

"I think it’s one of our most consistent pieces right now," bragged Meyer of the unit. "There’s been times we’ve had the same starting five an entire year. That’s usually a good thing, that doesn’t happen very often. That’s the one area when you get dinged, it goes backwards fast.

"Like I said, Will [Richardson], compared to what he was, I’ve had Hop [Offensive Line Coach George Warhop] say it, our GM [Trent Baalke] say it, [he’s] one of the most improved, same with Bartch. Those guys weren’t really functional players, now they’re pretty good.”

Meyer also updated the status of Linder—a captain—on Wednesday.

"He’s getting closer. He’s moving around. It’s high ankle now. He was an MCL and high ankle. MCL’s clean and now it’s just the high ankle we have to work through.”

Even with injuries and shuffling, Meyer is pleased with the Jags offensive line and their progress through six games.

“We are top five in the NFL in yards per carry. We’re keeping our quarterback upright. I want to say we’re in the top five/top seven, as far as hits on our quarterback, which was key. And I say that now as every week’s a challenge, but to think we went, and we were down three guys in the game in London and we were very functional."

The Jaguars are actually second in the league in yards per carry, at 5.2 yards on average and seventh in sacks allowed with 10 (which is the fourth fewest total; four teams are tied with nine allowed). After electing to keep the offensive line intact this offseason, including retaining offensive line coach George Warhop, it was clear Meyer felt comfortable with what he had to protect his No. 1 overall pick.

Now, even as another starter—AJ Cann—is lost for the foreseeable future, Urban Meyer is turning to guys like Ben Bartch to step in and help this offense continue to grow.