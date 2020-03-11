Would Damon Harrison Be a Logical Addition to the Jaguars’ Defense?

While stopping the run may have become less paramount over the years due to the evolution of passing offenses, it is still important for a team to not be a total liability vs. the run. Just ask the 2019 Jacksonville Jaguars.

A big reason the Jaguars limped their way to a 6-10 record and a last place finish in the AFC South last season was a run defense that was porous week in and week out. Jacksonville obviously had other issues as well, such as the offensive line and inconsistent quarterback play, but it was the run defense, or lack thereof, that especially stood out.

By the numbers, the Jaguars' defense was one of the worst vs. the run last season, allowing 139.3 yards per game (fifth-worst in NFL) and 5.1 yards per rush (second-worst in NFL). A big reason for the poor run defense was due to defensive tackle Marcell Dareus missing most of the season due to injury, and the numbers show just how far the Jaguars' defense fell without Dareus in the lineup.

In the 10 games without Dareus (Week 1, then Weeks 9 through 17) Jacksonville allowed 1,522 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. This is an average of 152.2 rushing yards per game and 1.7 rushing scores allowed each week. In comparison, Jacksonville allowed 707 rushing yards (117.83 yards per game) and six rushing touchdowns (one per game) in the six games Dareus played in 2019.

Despite this, Dareus' team option for 2020 was declined by the Jaguars a few weeks ago due to his astronomical cap hit. While general manager Dave Caldwell expressed interest in bringing Dareus back next season, there is a chance the Jaguars may have to go a different veteran route to fill the nose tackle position.

If Jacksonville opts to bring in an outside free agent to fill an important role in a Jaguars' defense that badly needs an overhauling, one veteran who could make sense is Damon Harrison, formerly of the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Detroit Lions.

Is Harrison a logical fit for the Jaguars? We examine the pros and cons of adding him to determine the answer.

Why Damon Harrison makes sense for the Jaguars

In his prime, Harrison was one of the truly elite run defenders in the NFL. He was a stalwart in the middle of each defense he played in and made life considerably easier for the linebackers who played behind him. The days of him shutting down an entire running game may be gone, but Harrison still brings a lot of value in the role.

Harrison offers great size for the nose tackle position at 6-foot-5 and 350-pounds, and the 31-year old veteran has experience in both 4-3 and 3-4 defenses. He was a featured nose tackle in the Jets' 3-4 defenses from 2012 to 2015, and then saw time in a 4-3 scheme from 2016-2018 with the New York Giants. Because of this, there is little doubt about Harrison's ability to play in a scheme like Todd Wash's, which asks the nose tackle to shade the center and hold the point of attack.

Since 2012, Harrison has recorded 11 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles, all solid numbers for a non-penetrating defensive tackle. Harrison won't get much push in the pocket on third down, but he has a track record for making plays at a position where not many plays are made. Jacksonville simply needs serviceable play at the nose tackle spot, however, and Harrison's track record indicates he could provide that.

Harrison is also a durable player, something the Jaguars will likely covet at the position due to the injuries sustained by Dareus in recent years. Since 2013, Harrison has appeared in all but one game, a testament to his ability to stay healthy and available on Sundays.

Why Damon Harrison doesn't make sense for the Jaguars

Anytime a team with a defense as bad as the Lions' defense decides to part ways with a player, this needs to be taken into consideration. Of course, Harrison was released more so because the move created $6.7 million for the Lions. Harrison is still at least an average player at his position, but it was clear he wasn't worth the deal he was playing on.

As a whole, 2019 was one of the least-productive seasons Harrison has had since he first became a starter in 2013. He recorded only 49 tackles, the fewest since his rookie year in which he recorded zero. His three tackles for loss were his fewest since 2014, while his two sacks were his fewest since 2017. It was a down year for Harrison and at his age, it wouldn't be too unfair for a team to presume this is the new norm.

While Harrison likely won't command a contract with a lot of guaranteed money, the Jaguars also have to gauge the value of adding him vs. drafting a nose tackle in April. The Jaguars hold the No. 9 selection and have been tied to Auburn's Derrick Brown and South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw, each of whom would give the Jaguars an influx of young and cheap talent along the interior defensive line.

Brown makes more sense as a run-stuffer than Kinlaw, and there is a good chance he will be available at No. 9 after he had a poor showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. Instead of adding Harrison, the Jaguars could make a long-term move and take a player like Brown who could factor into their plans past 2020. Harrison, meanwhile, would be the definition of a stopgap signing.

Overall

If the Jaguars don't want to bring Dareus back on a new deal but still want to add a veteran nose tackle to the defensive line, then Harrison makes a lot of sense. He is unlikely to command a sizeable contract due to his slip in production in 2019, but he has still shown recent flashes of being able to stop the run at a high level.

On the flip side, the Jaguars are in a prime position to find a long-term solution at nose tackle this offseason. The question of the value in taking a nose tackle at No. 9 is a fair one, but the Jaguars have been living on short-term options at the position for years. It would make sense for them to want to reverse the trend.

One way or another, the Jaguars will need to add bodies to the defensive tackle position. Harrison could be a player capable of making a short-term impact, though his 2019 season and age should heavily factor in whether a team like the Jaguars should be interested.