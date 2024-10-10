X-Factor Jaguars Defender Returns to Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars are inching closer and closer to a full bill of health as they prepare for the Chicago Bears in Week 6.
While the Jaguars still have an extended injury report from Wednesday's practice, there are positive developments among the group.
Ultimately, eight Jaguars were listed as limited in Wednesday's practice: tight end Evan Engram (hamstring), cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring), wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), outside linebacker Yasir Abdulla (neck), linebacker Devin Lloyd (knee), running back Travis Etienne (shoulder), and defensive back Darnell Savage (quad).
This is Engram's fourth consecutive practice, which indicates the Pro Bowl pass-catcher is nearing a potential return to the field after four missed games.
“Well, it's looking good today," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday.
"For practice, obviously, you don't want any setbacks. You don't want anything to happen during the week. But we'll limit his volume, ramp him up, give him what he needs and see how he is at the end of the week. But him being back is definitely a boost for the offense.”
Lloyd and Savage both played in Week 5 despite being on the injury report last week. Savage missed Weeks 2-4 and Lloyd missed Week 4, but each was a starter against the Indianapolis Colts. Abdullah and Thomas each missed Week 5 with their injures, while Davis' injury is a new one. Davis was seen limping on the Jaguars' sidelines in the second half of Week 5.
Etienne, meanwhile, has dealt with a shoulder injury since the first quarter of a Week 4 game against the Houston Texans. Etienne has spent more time off the field than usual in each of the past two weeks, which is a likely result of his dinged-up shoulder.
“Yeah, I mean, he got popped on it yesterday pretty good and that's what kind of kept him out of the game there a little bit more in the second half just because it was sore and tender and just didn't want to risk it further," Pederson said on Monday about Etienne.
Campbell, meanwhile, practiced for the first time since his Week 1 injury against the Miami Dolphins. He had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday and is eligible to return in any of the next three games, though he is unlikely to play the Bears in Week 6.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE