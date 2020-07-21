Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue Donating Chromebooks to Aid Remote Learning in Maryland

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is going above and beyond to do his part to aid local communities during an uncertain period in the world by giving back to assist young students.

The 25-year-old pass-rusher announced Tuesday that he would be donating Chromebooks to assist remote learning in Prince George County in Maryland via Volunteers of America.

"I was definitely one of those children who had trouble gathering school supplies, before the start of school. Growing up in a single parent/broken home makes this more special. Give back to your community even if its not impoverished. Be a hero. Bigger than ball," Ngakoue wrote on his Instagram.

Ngakoue is a native of Washington D.C. and has been adamant throughout his career about the importance of giving back and remembering one's roots. The major move to donate Chromebooks is the latest example of the 2016 third-round pick using his platform to help elevate his home communities.

"Through our hundreds of human service programs, including housing and healthcare, Volunteers of America touches the lives of 1.5 million people in over 400 communities in 46 states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico each year," Volunteers of America's mission statement reads.

"Since 1896, we have supported and empowered America's most vulnerable groups, including veterans, at-risk youth, the frail elderly, men and women returning from prison, homeless individuals and families, people with disabilities, and those recovering from addictions. Our work touches the mind, body, heart — and ultimately the spirit — of those we serve, integrating our deep compassion with highly effective programs and services."

