Zero Jaguars Make Appearances on NFL Top 100 List for 2020

While the exact order of the top 10 has yet to be revealed, we now know all 100 players who will be featured on this year's NFL Top 100, which is being presented by NFL Network for the 10th consecutive year. And somewhat surprisingly, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been left off of the list completely.

The Jaguars are one of just six teams to not have a player on the list, which is voted on exclusively by players throughout the league. The Jaguars join the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and the Washington Football Team.

The NFL hasn't given the order of the top 10, but they did release the players that will make up the group: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Stephon Gilmore, Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, DeAndre Hopkins, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas and Russell Wilson.

The Jaguars who had the best chance to crack the list this year were theoretically defensive end Josh Allen, wide receiver DJ Chark, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, running back Leonard Fournette and even quarterback Gardner Minshew II to some considering fellow 2019 draft pick Kyler Murray made the list at No. 90.

In fewer starts, Minshew had more wins, touchdowns, fewer interceptions and a higher yards per attempt mark, though Murray trumped him in most other categories and is also a former No. 1 overall top pick and Heisman Trophy winner, which likely helps him in terms of reputation and support from opposing players throughout the league.

Two former Jaguars who spent time in Jacksonville in 2019 did make the list, however. Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who Jacksonville traded for a 2020 fifth-round pick in March, came in at No. 79. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who Jacksonville traded for a haul of draft picks last October, was ranked No. 37.

Below is the full list of Jaguars who have made the NFL Top 100 list since its first year in 2011:

2011: RB Maurice Jones-Drew (No. 30)

2012: RB Maurice Jones-Drew (No. 12)

2013: RB Maurice Jones-Drew (No. 98)

2014: None

2015: TE Julius Thomas, who played with Broncos the year before (No. 45) and DT Sen'Derrick Marks (No. 76)

2016: WR Allen Robinson (No. 31), QB Blake Bortles (No. 56), RB Chris Ivory, who played with Jets the year before (No. 78), LB Telvin Smith (No. 83) and WR Allen Hurns (No. 89)

2017: DL Calais Campbell, played with the Cardinals the year before (No. 83)

2018: DL Calais Campbell (No. 14), CB Jalen Ramsey (No. 17), CB A.J. Bouye (No. 35), RB Leonard Fournette (No. 58), LB Telvin Smith (No. 67) and DE Yannick Ngakoue (No. 88)

2019: CB Jalen Ramsey (No. 27) and DL Calais Campbell (No. 54)

2020 marks only the second year the Jaguars do not have a single player on the NFL Top 100 list. This is surprising considering how many more talented and deserving players the Jaguars have on this year's roster than the 2013 and 2014 rosters.

The 2013 team was legitimately an expansion-level roster, and Allen, Chark, Ngakoue and Fournette would all likely be the top players on each of those teams if you don't count the 2014 rookies. But ultimately, the end result was the same.

As long as the Jaguars are still seen as a perennial loser who is closer to picking No. 1 overall in the draft than they are to reaching the postseason, they wilL continue to get disrespected in a sense when it comes to a national perception. The Jaguars can always change that perception by finding success on the field, but that is easier said than done.