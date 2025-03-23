One Intriguing Mid-Round Draft Option For Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a lot of moves that made their team better this offseason.
The new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone got to work right away and did not waste any time, quickly coming up with a plan for the offseason and following it.
The Jaguars are looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing season in 2024. Owner Shad Khan hired Coen and Gladstone, two of the best up-and-coming NFL talents in their respective roles. They know what they want out of their roster, and that is what they are going after.
They both have made it clear that they have their quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, and it is their job to get players that will best protect him. The Jaguars have struggled on the offensive line for the last several years, contributing to Lawrence's injury issues in that span.
The Jaguars have addressed that problem this offseason but will still be looking to add more protection in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Max Dorsey of College Sports Network has the Jaguars taking offensive tackle Marcus Mbow out of Purdue with one of their 3rd-round picks.
"What Mbow lacks in desired size and mass, he makes up for with athleticism, hustle and elite instincts. He is likely to head back home to guard after two years manning right tackle for Purdue," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He’s a free-flowing athlete with the ability to create chunk-run opportunities with blocks on the second level or in space, but he’s also willing to swap paint with aggressive first contact. His tendency to let his hands drift outside and a lack of mass could be early stumbling blocks in both blocking phases. Mbow’s smarts and athleticism should help upgrade an offensive line-needy team that utilizes a move-blocking scheme."
If the Jaguars get Mbow in the third round that will be a steal. Some experts have Mbow as a first-round talent, and they will be getting him two rounds later. Mbow can also be a starter right away and can learn well on the fly. The Jaguars are going to be making more noise this offseason before it ends.
