Which Jaguars Position Groups Have Upgraded Most This Offseason?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already undergone a roster makeover of sorts this offseason. Next month, even more will change.
In a little over three weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars will have 10 picks at their disposal as they attack the 2025 NFL Draft and put the finishing touches on Liam Coen's and James Gladstone's first roster.
Before the draft, though, the Jaguars made a conscious effort to improve the depth of the roster by signing 10 free agents -- including nine on the first day of the legal tampering period.
So, which position groups did the Jaguars improve the most from the start of free agenct to the start of the draft? We take a look below.
Offensive line
This one might feel obvious, but that is for a reason. The Jaguars said when the offseason began they would make the offensive line and a focus, and they kept their word in a big way. Even with the retirement of Mitch Morse and the departure of right guard Brandon Scherff, the Jaguars overhauled the unit.
Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey are veteran options with versatility and starting experience who will start right away. Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga also significantly improve the Jaguars' offensive tackle depth and the overall versatility of the offensive line. The Jaguars have much more flexibility up front today than they did at the end of the 2024 season.
Tight end
The Jaguars made a big move at the tight end position when they opted to move on from Evan Engram ahead of free agency. It has been made clear since then that Brenton Strange will have a large role in the offense, but the Jaguars made sure to add some veteran depth pieces who know the offense as well.
Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long both offer the Jaguars plus-blocking ability as backup tight ends, while Long is a player with geniune untapped upside. Both players have ties to members of the coaching staff and can hit the ground running, too. Losing Engram was somewhat expected, but the Jaguars have done a good job to make sure the unit isn't barren with talent entering 2025.
Quarterback
The Jaguars entered the offseason with only one quarterback on the roster in Trevor Lawrence. Backup quarterbacks Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard were both on expiring deals and both had their own issues in Jacksonville, with Jones struggling with turnovers as a starter and Beathard struggling with injuries as the backup.
Nick Mullens should finally give the Jaguars some consistency at the backup quarterback spot, while John Wolford is a rare No. 3 quarterback who actually has some starting experience under his belt. Wolford has been with Liam Coen at two different spots, too.
You can look for us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Tell us what is on your mind when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.