Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on Offseason Pitch Count
Trevor Lawrence has his priorities straight, fatherhood followed by football. And now that he’s been able to remove the shoulder brace following 2024 surgery, the new father can hold his infant daughter without restriction. He’s also looking forward to getting back to full football speed.
“Feels great being able to be unrestricted, hold Shae and help out around the house,” Lawrence said Wednesday, “and obviously the football side, work out and throw. I'm able to do all that now and I'm getting there, which feels really good.”
This is an important season for Lawrence. on Dec. 17 had successful surgery to repair a sprained AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder, an injury he initially sustained in the Week 9 loss at Philadelphia. The quarterback went on season-ending injured reserve after a concussion sustained on the Azeez Al-Shaair hit in Week 13 against Houston.
And if there’s a silver lining in that adversity, it’s allowed him to rehab in the Jaguars’ building over the winter with Jeff Ferguson, vice president of player health and performance. That means he’s had the opportunity to informally meet Liam Coen’s new coaching staff and most of the 10 free agents signed by new GM James Gladstone as the newcomers joined the team.
As for the shoulder, the plan for now, both Lawrence and Coen said Wednesday, is simply to be smart.
“There's not really a set deadline on it,” Lawrence said. “We don't play a game until this fall. So, obviously, I'm going to be ready sooner than that. I'm very optimistic. I'll be perfectly good for the season. But as far as just right now, I think just kind of pacing ourselves as OTAs go and working myself up to where I'm in shape as far as throwing.”
The Jaguars will treat their quarterback like a starting pitcher in spring training, and limit his passes as he ramps up, progressively increasing quantity and distance.
“As we lead in,” Coen said Wednesday, “we're optimistic that we'll get there, in terms of where we need to go. He'll be on a pitch count for those things in terms of where he has to get to, because he has little touch points he needs to reach before he can obviously get out onto the grass and do it full speed. Everything's moving forward. He feels really good right now.”
