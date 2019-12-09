Dolphins Respond on Overturned Call in Jets Win: 'It's Just Trash'

Needless to say the Miami Dolphins were not happy, a pass interference call late in the game proving crucial in their 22-21 loss at the New York Jets.

Up 21-19 on the road with just 37 seconds left in the game, the Jets had the ball on 3rd and 18 on the Dolphins 46-yard line. A pass from Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to wide receiver Vyncint Smith was originally called an incomplete pass. An automatic review was triggered when the replay officials saw some contact between Smith and Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham prior to the play. The automatic review was triggered since the play happened inside the final two minutes of the game. The review eventually led to an overturn of that call.

Rather than an incomplete pass, the play was instead whistled as defensive pass interference on cornerback Nik Needham. The Jets got a fresh set of downs and the ball moved to Miami’s 38-yard line. Four plays later as time expired, Jets kicker Sam Ficken’s 44-yard field gave the Jets a win and improved their record to 5-8.

With the loss, the Dolphins slip to 3-9 on the year.

“Honestly, it’s just trash,” Needham told reporters after the game. “We had a chance to win the game and we didn’t. So, that’s it.”

From the Jets perspective, Smith told reporters after the game that he instantly knew the call was going to be defensive pass interference when the play went into official review.

As for Needham, it was a tough and bitter way to end a productive afternoon. He had six tackles and two passes defended.

But it will be that call, which extended the Jets drive and led to Ficken’s game-winning field goal, that will forever tarnish his otherwise solid performance in Week 14.

“It’s very frustrating. Very frustrating to lose like that. Got them in a fourth down situation, sacked them, had them backed up out of field goal range,” Needham said.

“We’re about win the game right there. And then they give the game to the officials. That’s crazy.”