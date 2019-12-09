Jets
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Dolphins Respond on Overturned Call in Jets Win: 'It's Just Trash'

Kristian Dyer

Needless to say the Miami Dolphins were not happy, a pass interference call late in the game proving crucial in their 22-21 loss at the New York Jets.  

Up 21-19 on the road with just 37 seconds left in the game, the Jets had the ball on 3rd and 18 on the Dolphins 46-yard line. A pass from Jets quarterback Sam Darnold to wide receiver Vyncint Smith was originally called an incomplete pass. An automatic review was triggered when the replay officials saw some contact between Smith and Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham prior to the play. The automatic review was triggered since the play happened inside the final two minutes of the game. The review eventually led to an overturn of that call.  

Rather than an incomplete pass, the play was instead whistled as defensive pass interference on cornerback Nik Needham. The Jets got a fresh set of downs and the ball moved to Miami’s 38-yard line. Four plays later as time expired, Jets kicker Sam Ficken’s 44-yard field gave the Jets a win and improved their record to 5-8. 

With the loss, the Dolphins slip to 3-9 on the year. 

“Honestly, it’s just trash,” Needham told reporters after the game. “We had a chance to win the game and we didn’t. So, that’s it.”  

From the Jets perspective, Smith told reporters after the game that he instantly knew the call was going to be defensive pass interference when the play went into official review. 

 

As for Needham, it was a tough and bitter way to end a productive afternoon. He had six tackles and two passes defended.  

But it will be that call, which extended the Jets drive and led to Ficken’s game-winning field goal, that will forever tarnish his otherwise solid performance in Week 14.   

“It’s very frustrating. Very frustrating to lose like that. Got them in a fourth down situation, sacked them, had them backed up out of field goal range,” Needham said.   

“We’re about win the game right there. And then they give the game to the officials. That’s crazy.”  

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Clutch Plays from Vyncint Smith Spark Jets Comeback Win Over the Dolphins

Kristian Dyer
0

Vyncint Smith was clutch late in the game for the Jets in a comeback win over the Dolphins

Jets Get Unexpected Lift With Pass Interference Call

Kristian Dyer
0

The Jets benefitted from a pass interference call on the Dolphins in comeback win

Three Things Learned from the Jets in Week 14

Kristian Dyer
0

The Jets comeback showed character but also the growth of Sam Darnold. Three things learned about the Jets in Week 14.

Sam Darnold Shows Resilience in Leading Jets Comeback Win Over the Dolphins

Kristian Dyer
0

After last week's bad loss, the Jets bounced back and showed guts in beating the Dolphins

Petition To Ban Michael Vick as 'Pro Bowl Legends Captain' Tops 300,000 Signatures

Kristian Dyer
0

A petition to remove Michael Vick as a Pro Bowl Legends Captain has captured over 300,000 signatures

Dyer: Jets, Adam Gase Face Toughest Game of the Season

Kristian Dyer
0

A lot will be learned about the Jets and their rebuild this Sunday against the Dolphins

Three Things to Watch from the Jets in Week 14

Kristian Dyer
0

The Jets are down after last week's bad loss, hoping to rebound against a team that beat them earlier this year.

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores Says That Le'Veon Bell 'Is One of the Best Backs in the League'

Kristian Dyer
0

Le'Veon Bell might miss Sunday with an illness but the Dolphins are preparing for the Jets star running back

Jets Might Be Without Adams and Bell for Week 14

Kristian Dyer
0

The Jets are already struggling and might be without stars Jamal Adams and Le'Veon Bell this week against the Dolphins

PFF Analyst on New York Jets Quinnen Williams: Not a Bust But Needs to Improve

Kristian Dyer
0

Quinnen Williams needs to improve, but Pro Football Focus analyst said he's not a bust