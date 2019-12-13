Jets Maven
Resilient but Rebuilding Jets Demolished In Loss at the Ravens

Kristian Dyer

The rebuilding New York Jets are nowhere near being able to hang with the top-tier teams in the NFL, a point that was brutally underscored in their 42-21 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. And yet, the Jets showed plenty of resilience and character despite being out-manned at the best team in the league. 

The Jets struggled at times on both sides of the ball but defensively, they were shredded by a Ravens offense that came into the game second in total offense and first in scoring offense, averaging 33.1 points per game. A second quarter touchdown pass from Sam Darnold to Jamison Crowder and then a blocked punt that was run 14 yards for a touchdown by B.J. Bello accounted for the Jets only scores of the night. 

With the loss, the Jets fall to 5-9. It is now a fourth straight losing season for the Jets, who have just one winning season since 2011 (twice in that stretch the Jets finished 8-8). 

The Ravens improved to 12-2 with the win. 

The Ravens clinched a playoff berth last week and showed no signs of letting down against the Jets, jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The Jets, who punted on their first possession and then missed a field goal the next time they got the ball, finally put it all together on their next drive.  

The Jets got on the board early in the second quarter. Crowder’s 4-yard touchdown catch on a tight pass from Darnold ended an eight-play, 78-yard drive and cut the Ravens lead to 13-7. 

Baltimore was efficient, scoring touchdowns on their first three drives and ran out to an early 21-7. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was efficient with his arm, throwing five touchdowns on 15-of-23 for 212 yards. 

He was also electric with his legs, running the ball five times for 86 yards. 

Two touchdown passes by Jackson in the third quarter – the first of 24 yards and the second 33 yards – blew the game wide open after halftime and staked Baltimore to a 35-7 lead. 

It wasn’t a bad showing from Darnold, despite a poor interception on the cusp of halftime that ended a promising Jets drive into Ravens’ territory…and then a fumble on the Jets opening drive of the second half. But while he made mistakes, he did throw the ball relatively well against one of the league’s best defenses. 

Darnold had ups and downs in and 18-of-32 for 218 yards with two touchdowns and an interception performance. 

The loss officially puts and end to the Jets recent hot streak as they came into Thursday night’s game with four wins in their last five games. 

