Two Clutch Plays from Vyncint Smith Spark Jets Comeback Win Over the Dolphins

Though he registered just one catch, Vyncint Smith had arguably the two biggest plays of the afternoon for the New York Jets, his late game heroics fueling a 22-21 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. A big catch and then drawing a pass interference call were both undeniably clutch plays by Smith in the Jets win.

Smith’s one catch on the afternoon, a 37-yard catch on a pass from quarterback Sam Darnold came late in the fourth quarter on what would become the game’s final drive. On the play, he turned a simple pass out near the sideline that should have been a short gain, racing past most of the Dolphins defense before finally being pushed out of bounds on Miami’s 38-yard line. Three plays later on 3rd and 18, Smith jumped up and drew a pass interference when Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham grabbed the Jets wide receiver prior to Darnold’s pass reaching his intended target.

The play was originally called an incomplete pass before being overruled as defensive pass interference upon automatic review.

“I think I should have sprayed a little bit more, so my timing could have been a little bit better. He came up on me and grabbed my right arm,” Smith told reporters in the locker room after the game.

“I knew it was pass interference from the beginning. I had another one in the beginning of the game they didn't call. So I was upset they didn't call that one.”

Four plays after Smith drew the pass interference call, which gave the Jets a fresh set of downs and moved the ball back to Miami’s 38-yard line, kicker Sam Ficken nailed a 44-yard field goal as time expired for a Jets win.

Jets head coach Adam Gase after the game said he didn’t see the replay of the pass interference call, telling reporters after the game in his press conference that “I was moving onto the next call because I don’t have time to sit there and complain. I don’t have that luxury.”