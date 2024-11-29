New York Jets Get no NFL Draft Help as Big Apple Rivals Lose to Cowboys
Entering Thursday's Thanksgiving Day action, the New York Giants were sitting No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft order and the New York Jets were at No. 7.
After the Giants (2-10) fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 27-20, the Jets stayed at No. 7.
Per Tankathon, the Giants actually slid up to No. 1 with the loss, but that’s only because their winning percentage is lower than Jacksonville (2-9), which was at No. 1 going into the day.
The Jets (3-8) will be looking for a new general manager and head coach after the season and the new leadership would love to have as high a pick as possible to begin stockpiling talent for what lies ahead.
The Jets were hoping the Giants, who started Drew Lock at quarterback in place of the injured Tommy DeVito, who was the starter last week after the Giants benched Daniel Jones and then released him, would upset the Cowboys.
The Giants did not oblige. To be fair, they could use as high a selection as possible, too.
Per Tankathon, after the Giants and the Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders are third overall, followed by the New England Patriots, the Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans.
The Jets are probably kicking themselves for beating the Titans earlier this year because that head-to-head tiebreaker would allow the Titans to pick ahead of the Jets.
New York does not have a game against any of the teams in front of them the rest of the season. The Jets are preparing to face Seattle on Sunday.
It's been a tumultuous season for the Jets, who entered the season with as much hope as they've had in quite some time as quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned from the Achilles injury that stole his 2023 season.
But, after a 2-1 start, nothing has gone according to plan. After a Week 5 loss to Minnesota, owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh and elevated defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to interim coach.
Johnson did so without consulting his general manager, Joe Douglas. Last week, Johnson fired Douglas after nearly six seasons without a playoff appearance.
Now, there are questions as to whether Rodgers will play next year. He told reporters earlier this week that he hasn't decided if he wants to play, but if he does his first choice is to play with the Jets.
Either way, a new general manager and head coach will have to collaborate on a long-term plan at quarterback. With high-end prospects like Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders available, the Jets need as high a selection as possible to land one of those players.