2022 NFL Mock Draft: Aidan Hutchinson Slips to Jets at No. 4, New York Trades Up in First Round

Not only do the Jets pick Aidan Hutchinson in the first round of this mock, but they trade up with the No. 10 pick, making sure they get the top receiver from this class.

Before the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock later this evening, kicking off the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, let's sneak in one more mock draft breakdown.

In this mock, from Will Brinson of CBS Sports, the Jets take advantage of a pass rusher slipping to No. 4 before using some of their draft capital to move up from the 10th overall selection, making sure they get the first wideout off the board from this year's class.

As has been the case these last few months here at Jets Country, let's take a look at who New York picks, with some analysis from the mock's architect, before diving a little bit deeper.

2022 NFL Mock Draft (Via CBS Sports) In this mock draft, the Jets draft a top-ranked EDGE before trading up with the Carolina Panthers in the first round. 4. New York Jets: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Shocking drop here for Hutchinson given how the draft process has played out, but it's not really that unrealistic to think he falls here, or even further. He has the production, but lacks the traits NFL teams want from top draft picks, and it's possible he's more of a floor than ceiling guy. The Jets would likely be pretty thrilled to add a "safe" edge rusher they never thought they'd see in this spot. — Brinson 6. New York Jets: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports The Jets stole Hutch at four and now can move up to grab Williams. New York has been in on every trade block WR, and we saw GM Joe Douglas move up to get his guy in Alijah Vera-Tucker last year. Williams can do what the Jets wanted Tyreek to do and help out Zach Wilson by providing a deep threat. The Jets aren't a 2022 playoff team, so no need for Williams to be ready ASAP, although I tend to think he will be back way earlier from his ACL injury than anyone expected. If the Jets NEED to make this move, 38 gets it done immediately. If not they can throw 69 and some other stuff at Carolina. (Scott Fitterer loves to trade down.) Seattle was a consideration here for sure. 10. Carolina Panthers: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Dream scenario for Carolina? There are some medical concerns with Neal, but he has dominated at a position the Panthers sorely need. Just trade down, get more picks and draft the lineman. If this trade happens and the Seahawks take Neal, I'm not 100% sure what the Panthers do, but the Carolina front office would sign in blood for this right now.

First off, the ability to pick Hutchinson at No. 4, without needing to trade up, is serendipitous for general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets. Sure, they miss out on Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker in this situation, as they are already off the board, but head coach Robert Saleh won't be complaining about adding a player of Hutchinson's caliber to his defensive line.

New York could still go a few directions here. Tackle Ikem Ekwonu is available, along with cornerback Ahmad Gardner. To pass on Hutchinson after he slips to the fourth overall slot, however, would be a missed opportunity.

Hutchinson exploded in his fourth year at Michigan, racking up 14 sacks to go along with 62 tackles (16.5 for loss). Like the other top-ranked pass rushers in this class, he'd be poised to wreak havoc up front in green and white as part of Saleh's rotating group in the trenches.

From there, the Jets don't wait around until No. 10 to grab a wideout. And assuming a Deebo Samuel trade doesn't come to fruition, you can't blame them. They have the picks to make this type of trade happen and have made it clear this offseason that they're eager to add one more elite piece to their wide receiver room.

In this case, they make Jameson Williams the top receiver in this class, picking him before Garrett Wilson, Drake London and more.

Williams is still recovering from his ACL injury, but as long as he can contribute this year and start to build that chemistry with Zach Wilson, it's a win-win pick for New York. Grab a player that's going to make plays on offense for years to come. After all, this team is more than one player away from contention. Williams can use the 2022 season to get acclimated and learn Mike LaFleur's offense, getting set to erupt in 2023.

