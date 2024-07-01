3 Keys for New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers to Succeed
The 2023 season was supposed to be one of excitement and success for Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. After landing the superstar quarterback in a blockbuster trade, the outlook entirely changed for the franchise.
Unfortunately, just four plays into their first offensive drive, tragedy struck.
Rodgers went down with a season-ending torn Achilles. His year was over and the Jets went on to struggle and miss the playoffs once again.
Now, at 40 years old, Rodgers is back and is ready to get revenge. He has a huge chip on his shoulder and he's motivated to take New York back to Super Bowl contention.
Joe Douglas and the Jets' front office went out and got aggressive this offseason. They improved the offensive line, they brought in more weapons for Rodgers, and they also bolstered the defense.
All of that being said, a lot of New York's success or lack thereof will depend on how Rodgers returns from such a brutal injury. Let's dive in and take a look at three keys for him to find success in 2024.
3. His Athleticism and Ability To Escape Must Return
Up first, there are major questions about what Rodgers will look like in his return to the field. Coming back from an Achilles injury is never easy and a lot of times it limits a player from an athletic standpoint.
One of the aspects of the future Hall of Famer's game that has made him so dangerous has been his ability to escape the pocket and extend plays. He'll need to be able to continue doing that. If he can, he will have every opportunity to get back to playing like he did before the injury.
2. The Jets' Weapons Must Rise To the Occasion
New York has put together an intriguing supporting cast for Rodgers offensively. Garrett Wilson is a legitimate superstar wide receiver, but behind him there are major questions.
Mike Williams was a huge free agency addition, but he is coming off of a torn ACL. Malachi Corley has talent, but he's a rookie. Allen Lazard has had past success with Rodgers, but he is coming off of a horrible showing in 2023.
Rodgers is going to need his weapons to step up, stay healthy, and live up to the hype. If they can do that, he's primed for a big year.
1. New York Must Keep Him Upright and Healthy
Finally, there is one key that stands out among the rest.
Rodgers had zero protection last season with the Jets. That is what ultimately led to his injury, although his protection can't be blamed entirely. However, for him to stay healthy and make a strong return from an Achilles tear, he'll need to stay upright.
New York went out and signed Tyron Smith in NFL free agency. They also drafted Olu Fashanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Protecting their superstar quarterback is clearly important to the Jets.
If the 40-year-old legend can stay on his feet and is given time, he will make the playoffs. That is by far the biggest priority and key for Rodgers to find success and get back to terrorizing opposing defenses.