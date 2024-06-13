3 New York Jets Players In Danger Of Being Roster Cuts
While we're about to enter the dead period between offseason programs and training camp, teams around the NFL are gearing up for a lot of competition for roster spots. One such team in the New York Jets, who are hoping to make the leap back into the playoffs in 2024.
After a very busy offseason, the team is stacked with talent on both sides of the football. That could lead to very intense battles for job security.
Aaron Rodgers is back on the field after the brutal torn Achilles last season and he'll have a great group to work with offensively. The defense, led by Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, are also in great shape.
Joe Douglas has truly done a masterful job of building out the Jets' roster. He has been aggressive when needed and has drafted well.
Now, let's take a look ahead at training camp and preseason action and name a few players who will be fighting for their roster spots and could end up being roster cuts.
3. Allen Lazard, Wide Receiver
Last offseason, New York thought it was getting a key impact player in wide receiver Allen Lazard. The team signed him to a lucrative four-year, $44 million contract.
Unfortunately, he was unable to produce at the level expected from a player getting paid that kind of money.
Lazard turned in just 23 receptions for 311 yards and a touchdown in his first year with the Jets. Those numbers aren't going to come close to making the cut.
The main thing that Lazard has going for him is his relationship with Rodgers. They were close with the Green Bay Packers and that is why New York signed him in the first place. He still belongs on this list, but would be at the very top if it wasn't for his relationship with the superstar quarterback.
2. Brandin Echols, Defensive Back
Next up on the list is Brandin Echols. The 26-year-old defensive back has shown flashes of talent and potential, but with the Jets stacked in the secondary, his time with the team has likely come to an end.
During the 2023 season, Echols racked up 10 total tackles to go along with an interception, a defensive touchdown, and two defended passes.
He won't struggle to find another opportunity, but there's a very good chance he isn't on the roster to start the 2024 season.
1. Izzy Abanikanda, Running Back
Finally, the most obvious and likely roster cut on this list is running back Izzy Abanikanda.
A fifth-round pick during the 2023 NFL Draft, Ibanikanda is running out of room to earn a roster spot. He carried the football 22 times for 70 yards as a rookie, but New York did invest two draft picks into the running back position this year.
With Breece Hall as the clear-cut starter and Braelon Allen as the likely backup, Abanikanda will be fighting for the No. 3 job. Unfortunately, it seems that Isaiah Davis and Tarik Cohen have the inside edge for that roster spot.
Abanikanda still has talent and should find his way onto a practice squad, possibly even with the Jets, but a spot on the 53-man roster doesn't seem likely at all.