3 Potential New York Jets' Robert Saleh Replacements To Monitor
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the New York Jets are facing somewhat of a make-or-break season. For head coach Robert Saleh, he is likely coaching for his job.
If the Jets are unable to live up to expectations, it seems like that New York would move on from Saleh. He was already on the hot seat last season, but was able to survive the offseason. Now, the pressure is collapsing in on him.
Saleh has coached the Jets for three seasons so far. He has yet to lead the team to a winning year.
Throughout his three seasons, Saleh has compiled an 18-33 record. New York needs to see that increase in a big way in 2024.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three potential replacements for Saleh if he were to falter again this season and end up getting fired.
Ben Johnson, Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions
The first name that pops off the charts is Ben Johnson. He has developed an elite offense with the Lions, but has yet to make the leap into the head coaching scene.
During the offseason this year, the Washington Commanders were heavily linked to Johnson. Despite the aggressive interest, Johnson opted to stay with Detroit. If the Jets' job comes available, they should absolutely pursue Johnson early on in the process.
Bill Belichick, Former New England Patriots Head Coach
Arguably the most intriguing option that could make sense for New York would be Bill Belichick. After parting ways with the Patriots, Belichick was unable to find a new coaching job.
While he didn't find a new job this offseason, he's going to be a top head coaching candidate for any team that has an opening in 2025. The Jets want to win and bringing in the best head coach of all-time would have to be of interest.
If they need a new head coach, Belichick seems like he would be one of their top potential candidates.
Mike Vrabel, Cleveland Browns Personnel Consultant
During this NFL offseason, another big surprise was that Mike Vrabel did not find a new head coaching position after parting ways with the Tennessee Titans.
Over the last few years, Vrabel has been viewed as one of the best coaches in the NFL. His teams weren't able to reach their expectations, which led to his departure. However, New York would be wise to consider him if they move on from Saleh.
Vrabel will be one of the top names on the free agent head coaching market next offseason and could be a perfect fit for the Jets.