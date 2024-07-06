3 Reasons the New York Jets Are Legitimate Super Bowl Threats
The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner. Before long, fans will have live football back on their TV's. With that in mind, the New York Jets are going to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch to start the season.
With just a couple of months left before the regular season, the Jets are viewed by some as a potential Super Bowl contender. Others aren't buying into that hype.
Aaron Rodgers is back after missing all but four snaps of the 2023 season due to a torn Achilles. He's 40 years old, which has left many concerns about his ability to play like he was playing before the injury.
Despite Rodgers' injury and the uncertainty surrounding him, New York has done an amazing job of building an extremely talented roster on both sides of the ball. With decent quarterback play, they could compete.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at why the Jets are legitimate Super Bowl threats.
3. The Offensive Weapons Are Elite
Joe Douglas has done an amazing job of building an elite roster around Rodgers offensively.
Breece Hall is one of the most talented running backs in the NFL. He'll be unleashed in 2024 and with a quarterback who can take some pressure off of the running game, he's primed for a career year.
Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams will be an elite wide receiver duo, assuming Williams recovers well from his torn ACL. New York also has weapons in Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley behind the top two wideouts.
Looking at the supporting cast, the Jets have elite offensive weapons. They don't need an MVP season from Rodgers, they just need quarterback competency.
2. Aaron Rodgers Has Always Played His Best Under Pressure
Throughout his entire football career, Rodgers has been doubted. He was doubted coming out of High School, he was doubted in college, and he was doubted during the NFL Draft.
Despite all of the doubts and critics, he has become one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.
Once again this season, Rodgers is facing doubts and criticism. He'll be looking to rise to the occasion and shut all of those negative comments up. Rodgers has always played his best with a chip on his shoulder.
New York should expect to see a very good version of Rodgers to open up the 2024 season.
1. The Jets' Defense Is Special
Regardless of what happens on the offensive side of the football, New York has built a special defense.
Led by Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley, and Quinnen Williams, the unit has a good shot at being the best defense in the NFL.
Last season, the defense gave everything it had. They were able to give the Jets plenty of opportunities to win games with just a little bit of offensive production. Unfortunately, the offense could not take advantage.
With Rodgers leading the way this season, the defense will have a much better chance of winning those games for New York. The defense is going to be the biggest key for the Jets to competing for a Super Bowl appearance.