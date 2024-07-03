4 Bold Predictions for the New York Jets in 2024
The New York Jets are looking like a potential sleeper candidate to be a Super Bowl contender heading into the upcoming 2024 NFL season.
With Aaron Rodgers back on the field, the offense is expected to be elite. He has top-notch weapons in Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Breece Hall. The offensive line has also improved greatly this offseason.
Defensively, the Jets look to be the best unit on paper. They are loaded in the secondary, at linebacker, and on the defensive line. In all facets, they should be among the league's best.
If New York plays up to its potential, they are going to make the playoffs and make a deep run.
All of that being said, let's take a look at four bold predictions for the Jets in the upcoming 2024 campaign.
4. The Defense Leads the NFL in Forced Turnovers
Everything for New York will start on the defensive side of the football. If they want to win a Super Bowl, they are going to need their defense to live up to its ceiling.
With the leadership of Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams, and hopefully Haason Reddick, the sky is the limit. Behind a lethal pass-rush and playmaking in the secondary, the Jets will lead the NFL in forced turnovers. That will be a huge step towards legitimate contention.
3. Garrett Wilson Is the Most Productive Wide Receiver in the League
Now this is a big-time prediction. With other superstar wide receivers around the NFL like Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, and others, Wilson will out-produce them.
Wilson is truly one of the best up-and-coming superstars at the wide receiver position in the league. Rodgers returning to the field will take his production to the next level. After catching 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns last season, his numbers are set to rise drastically in 2024.
2. Aaron Rodgers Is an MVP Candidate
Coming back from a torn Achilles is never an easy thing to do for any player. Add in the fact that Rodgers is now 40 years old and attempting a comeback, it makes things even more difficult. However, he is confident in his health and ability to shut all of his critics up this season.
Rodgers will end up being a top-three MVP finalist when everything is said and done. He will throw for 4,500 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions.
While he'll have a massive individual season, his success will also help the team be a serious contender in the AFC.
1. New York Jets Win the AFC East and Make a Playoff Run
Behind a massive season from the offense and an elite defense, the Jets will end up winning the AFC East division. They'll beat out the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins for the division title.
After winning the division, New York won't stop there. They will make a playoff run to at least the AFC Championship Game. Fans should buckle up, because 2024 is going to be a very entertaining season.