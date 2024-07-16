4 Burning Questions for the New York Jets Entering Training Camp
The 2024 NFL season is right around the corner. With training camp less than a month away, the New York Jets hype is beginning to rise.
Fans are getting excited about the upcoming campaign, but there is also a cautious mentality. After getting hopes worked up before last season, the team's hopes were dashed just four offensive snaps into the year when superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles.
While there are some concerns about Rodgers and how the 40-year-old quarterback will return from the injury, there are other questions the team is facing as well.
Let's dive in and take a look at four burning questions the Jets are facing entering training camp.
4. Is Breece Hall Truly Ready for a Massive Breakout?
Throughout his first two NFL seasons, Hall has shown flashes of superstar potential. However, he has not been able to consistently produce at that level on the field.
During the 2023 season, Hall ended up carrying the football 223 times for 994 yards and five touchdowns. He also caught 76 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns.
Hall is projected to have a massive breakout season and be among the league's best running backs. If he can live up to the hype, New York's offense will be in great shape.
3. What Will Happen with Haason Reddick?
When the Jets made the move to acquire pass-rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, it was expected that he would instantly become an elite playmaker for the team.
Unfortunately, Reddick and New York are locked into what has turned into an ugly situation. Reddick wants a new contract and has gone back on the handshake agreement that he had made with the Jets before the trade. The two sides have not been able to figure the issues out so far.
Time is running short for Reddick to get back on the field to start training camp. The longer that this situation carries on, the more it will impact the long-term relationship between the two sides.
2. Are the Wide Receivers Good Enough?
Garrett Wilson is one of the best up-and-coming stars in the NFL at the wide receiver position. He is going to have a big year, but the depth at wide receiver behind him is the big question.
Mike Williams was one of the big moves in free agency, but he is coming off of a torn ACL. There are concerns about how he will look after the injury. Allen Lazard and Malachi Corley have good potential in the offense, but neither is a guarantee.
It will be interesting to see how the Jets' offense looks in 2024. There have been rumors about a potential Davante Adams trade, but for now, the wide receiver room has a lot of question marks.
1. What Version of Aaron Rodgers Is New York Going to Get?
Finally, there is one looming question hanging over the Jets' head more than any other entering the season.
Rodgers will attempt to make his comeback from a torn Achilles this season. Many in the media are expecting his return to go poorly. The future Hall of Fame quarterback believes that he can compete for an MVP and lead his team to a championship.
To start the season, Rodgers is going to be one of the most-watched players in the NFL. If he can get back to the player he was before the injury, New York will be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. On the other hand, if he struggles coming back from such a gruesome injury, the Jets could very well miss the playoffs once again.