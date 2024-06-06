5 Early Bold Predictions For The New York Jets' 2024 Season
The 2024 NFL season is coming up quickly and fans cannot wait to watch football once again. As for the New York Jets' fanbase, they are hoping to see a run to the postseason.
It has been awhile since the Jets were viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Assuming Aaron Rodgers stays healthy and plays like he did before the Achillies injury, that is exactly what New York appears to be.
For the first time in what feels like forever, there is real excitement surrounding the Jets. The fans actually believe in their team and on paper the team is good enough to compete with the best of the best. It has been a long time coming, but New York has built well.
Joe Douglas went out and had an aggressive offseason, adding quite a few veteran pieces in free agency. He also had a great 2024 NFL Draft.
With all of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at five early bold predictions for the Jets in the 2024 campaign.
5. Garrett Wilson Produces Top-Three Wide Receiver Numbers
First up, New York has one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL on their roster. Garrett Wilson is a legitimate superstar, but he has yet to play with an elite quarterback.
Last season was supposed to be Wilson's big breakout, but Rodgers' injury halted that. Instead, Wilson was catching passes from Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle. Thankfully, Rodgers will be back this season and he's more motivated than ever.
We're predicting that Wilson will end up being a top-three wide receiver by production standards. He'll catch 105 passes for 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wilson is an elite talent and he'll begin showcasing more of it in 2024.
4. Sauce Gardner Leads The NFL In Interceptions
One of the main reasons that the Jets will be so competitive this season is on the defensive side of the ball. They are stacked with talent, led by young star cornerback Sauce Gardner.
Throughout his first two NFL seasons combined, Gardner has recorded just two interceptions. He is going to change that in a big way this year.
Gardner will end up intercepting seven passes throughout the year and will end up at the top of the category across the entire league. He has big-time playmaking potential and that will be on full display.
3. New York Jets Win The AFC East Division
Winning the AFC East division is no easy task. In order to do so, New York will have to beat out the star-studded Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills as well.
Despite that being a big feat, Rodgers will lead his Jets to the division title.
Behind their superstar quarterback, a stacked offense around him, and an elite defense, New York is going to make a lot of noise. They will finish the season with a 12-5 record, which will win the division. The Jets will punch a ticket into the postseason with their regular season performance.
2. Aaron Rodgers Wins Comeback Player of the Year
No one knows exactly what to expect from Rodgers this season. A 40-year-old quarterback coming off of a torn Achilles has a lot of major questions surrounding him. Can he withstand the impact of an entire NFL season?
Rodgers will pass all of the tests with flying colors. He has found ways to overcome adversity throughout his entire football career and that trend will continue in 2024.
After producing a big seaon for New York, Rodgers will receive a great honor. He will win the Comeback Player of the Year award.
1. The Jets Make A Run To The Super Bowl
Finally, we are predicting that all of the hype ends up becoming reality. New York will live up to the expectations and will make a playoff run to the Super Bowl. We aren't predicting a Super Bowl win, but an appearance is the prediction we will make.
Douglas and the front office have done all the right things building out the roster. They have star players at key positions, young talent, and top-notch depth. All of the work they have put in will finally pay off.
After an incredibly disheartening 2023 campaign, the pain that the Jets' faithful have been enduring will finally end. Behind Rodgers, New York is poised to have a shot to win a championship.