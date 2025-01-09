Jets Country

Aaron Rodgers Could Betray Jets, Sign $25 Million Deal With AFC Powerhouse

Is Aaron Rodgers going to betray the Jets this offseason?

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (right) greet each other after their game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed like a match made in heaven, especially after the Jets went out and acquired wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.

But nothing ever completely clicked for the Jets during Rodgers' two-year tenure with the franchise. After an injury-riddled 2023 season, Rodgers and the Jets finished 5-12 in 2024. After such a sour season, both sides could be looking to part ways this offseason.

Legendary sportswriter Peter King recently suggested Rodgers could betray the Jets and sign elsewhere. King made the connection to the Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers on an episode of the Let's Go! podcast.

"I think we have seen Russell Wilson hit a wall," King said. "Whether Mike Tomlin is even thinking about, I'm sure he's not right now, thinking about 2025. They got a playoff game coming up, but if I were the Pittsburgh Steelers, knowing that I've got Cam Heyward, TJ Watt, I've got guys on defense with their expiration dates not long in the future. I would want to come in and try to get a quarterback who can make me competitive with Baltimore and Cincinnati in 2025. That guy to me would be Aaron Rodgers."

Rodgers could sign for around $25 million after his 2024 campaign. Pittsburgh could certainly afford that price.

Coach Tomlin has two starting quarterbacks on his roster, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but both signal-callers are free agents at the end of the season. There's a chance the Steelers don't retain either guy.

Pittsburgh's best two players, T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, are on the older side and the Super Bowl window seems to be closing in Pittsburgh. Adding a quarterback like Rodgers to lead the young offense could be exactly what the Steelers need.

It would be like having Wilson with more experience and a higher ceiling.

