Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Hold Back About New York Jets' Offense
With the 2024 NFL season just a couple of short weeks ago, the New York Jets are receiving Super Bowl hype. Aaron Rodgers and company are expected to be a top contender in the AFC.
Joe Douglas and the front office have put together a stacked roster on both sides of the football.
Offensively, the Jets made some huge moves in the offseason. The two biggest additions came in free agency with the signings of wide receiver Mike Williams and offensive tackle Tyron Smith.
Of course, the offense will play as good as Rodgers can make them. He will be the main key to the unit being elite.
Keeping that in mind, Rodgers spoke out about his offense following New York's preseason victory over the Carolina Panthers.
He started by talking about the running back room. Clearly, he's a big fan of both Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.
"The league is very cyclical and I think the cycles right now, you're seeing more teams wanting to establish the run game because teams on defense have decided to play a lot more nickel packages and dime packages using safeties as linebackers. When you do that, you're kind of begging teams to run the football. So we have to run the football to be able to open up some of the stuff in the passing game, the play-action stuff. I like the way that we've done it. You look at our backs, you have to be excited about 0 [Allen] and 32 [Davis] the way they've played the preseason. Breece is such a different player this year."
Next up, he opened up with his thoughts on the offensive line. He thinks that the line will be much improved from what it was last year.
"Obviously the line looks a little different, adding some veteran guys to it. I like the momentum we have up front, the way those guys are blocking. I love Joe [Tippmann] at center. He's been a really solid second-year player for us, but adding Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses really solidifies the edges. More than that, it brings those veteran presences into the room to help [OL coach] Keith [Carter]. The best rooms, the best teams are player led and you need those veteran voices to help those guys out because we have so many young guys who played last year."
While the supporting cast around Rodgers has improved, there are major questions about his ability.
Rodgers is coming back from a torn Achilles. At 40 years old, that will not be an easy thing to do. However, he has looked great in training camp and appears ready to get back on the field.
It will be interesting to see if the Jets can live up to all of the hype they have been receiving. Rodgers will be the main deciding factor in what kind of success, or lack thereof, the team can have this year.