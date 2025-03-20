Aaron Rodgers Given 'High Chance' To Sign With Desperate Steelers
The Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes was down to three teams, but it's now seemingly dropped to two. The Minnesota Vikings were reportedly the team that Rodgers wanted to sign with, but they're now considered out of the race. The Vikings are looking to turn the franchise over to first round pick J.J. McCarthy rather than giving the keys to Rodgers.
That leaves the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants as the top two teams left chasing the 41-year-old signal caller. Of those two teams, one stands above the other in terms of fit and the situation Rodgers would find himself in.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently gave the Steelers a "high chance" to sign Rodgers as he listed them ahead of the Giants and retirement in the Rodgers sweepstakes.
"Pros: Under Mike Tomlin, the Steelers are almost always in playoff contention. DK Metcalf's arrival gives them two Grade-A pass catchers," Benjamin wrote. "Pittsburgh could be "all in" on a short-term veteran solution. Cons: Metcalf and George Pickens can be volatile. The Steelers operate an old-school offense, often to a fault. And getting over the wild-card hump would require outlasting the tough AFC North."
If Rodgers is going to continue playing, it would make the most sense to sign with the Steelers. The Giants have reportedly offered more money than Pittsburgh, but the money doesn't seem to be a huge issue to the former New York Jets signal caller.
Of the two teams, the Steelers are much better. They would give Rodgers a much better chance to win while placing him under the leadership of one of the best head coaches in the league.
The 41-year-old could still retire, but that doesn't seem to be the most likely option. It appears as though Rodgers wants to play and the Steelers would be the perfect landing spot.
More NFL: Jets Shockingly Predicted To Draft Polarizing QB With Top Draft Pick