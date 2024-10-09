Aaron Rodgers, Jets Passing Game Faces Major Issues
This season, the New York Jets quarterback, Aaron Rodgers performance has sparked some serious concerns, with Rodgers currently ranking among the league's lower-tier quarterbacks statistically.
Of 33 QBs with at least 75 dropbacks, Rodgers sits 26th in completion rate (61%), 29th in yards per attempt (6.0), and 28th in net yards per attempt (5.10). His passer rating, at 81.6, places him 26th, while his QBR of 49.1 ranks 21st. Despite Pro Football Focus grading him slightly more favorably with a 71.4 passing score (14th overall) and a 17th-place ranking by DVOA, his recent performances have been particularly troubling.
While very surprising, Rodgers trademark accuracy has been a significant issue this year.
According to Pro Football Reference, he ranks 24th in bad throw rate (15%) and 28th in on-target throw rate (53.9%) out of 32 QBs. Although his bad throw percentage hasn’t changed much from 2022, the steep decline in his on-target rate, from 80.6% last season to just 53.9%, is a major cause for concern. Rodgers, known for his pinpoint precision throughout his career, has noticeably deviated from his usual standard this season.
Some of this accuracy drop may be due to miscommunication with his receivers. The Jets’ receiving corps has struggled to adjust their routes based on defensive coverages, leading to poorly timed throws and missed opportunities. Yet, it’s clear that Rodgers has also been off-target on several critical throws, especially over the last two games, where some of his errors have cost the team valuable plays.
However, the blame isn’t solely on Rodgers. The Jets' receivers haven’t done much to help him out, either. 9.8% of Rodgers' passes have been dropped, the fifth-highest drop rate in the NFL.
Allen Lazard, in particular, has had a rough season, dropping six passes, which gives him a 23.1% drop rate, an increase from his already problematic 17.9% last year.
These issues with accuracy dropped passes, and miscommunication have made the Jets’ passing game a growing concern. In the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers had multiple missed opportunities, including three interceptions that were all his fault.
Even when Rodgers was on target, as with his perfectly thrown end-zone pass to Lazard, the receivers couldn't capitalize. Route-running issues and dropped passes plagued the team throughout the game, and despite being within striking distance several times, the offense repeatedly came up short.
In addition to these struggles, Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s predictable play-calling further hampered the offense. The Jets rely heavily on flat routes, slants, and go routes, making their passing game incredibly bland, predictable, and easy to defend.
Rodgers has the talent to turn things around, but time is running out. If the receivers don’t improve and Rodgers doesn’t regain his signature accuracy, this season may continue to unravel. Even adding a standout player like Davante Adams may not be enough to solve these deeper issues if they persist. As they head into a crucial game against the Buffalo Bills, where first place in the division is at stake, the Jets must address these issues problems head-on.