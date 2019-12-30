JetsMaven
Adam Gase On Star Safety Jamal Adams: 'He Has Been The Heart And Soul Of The Defense'

Kristian Dyer

That Jamal Adams has an advocate in his head coach might be an understatement.  

On Monday during his final press availability of the year, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase spoke in glowing terms about his star safety. In fact, it was downright gushing from Gase, who usually refrains from anything remotely looking or sounding like praise. 

But on the topic of Adams, it was a clear bit of effusive heralding done by Gase. Adams is coming off a strong season where he is the Jets only selection to the Pro Bowl. The caliber of season he had likely means that Jets general manager Joe Douglas will want to offer him a long-term deal this offseason before a possible contract holdout or the player walks after next year. 

On Monday, Gase was asked about the long-term future of Adams, who enters the final season of his rookie contract in 2020. Gase cracked a bit of a joke in response to Adams’ long-term future with the Jets, saying “That’d be a great question for Joe tomorrow.” 

“You guys know where I stand with Jamal. As far as he’s been one of the best players I’ve seen play in person,” Gase told the media on Monday.  

“He’s done nothing but work extremely hard, fight through injury, be there for his teammates, make plays when we needed him to. He has been the heart and soul of the defense this year.” 

The comments come in stark contrast to Gase’s refusal to endorse running back Le’Veon Bell’s future with the team. When asked about Bell moving forward with the team, Gase twice deferred to Douglas, who is holding a press conference on Tuesday. 

Bell was the Jets prize offseason prize, signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract last offseason. His 789 rushing yards were the lowest of his career since 2015. His 3.2 yards per carry was the lowest average since he entered the league in 2013. 

