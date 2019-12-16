After This Weekend, the Jets Move Up in the NFL Draft

After a loss on Thursday night at the Baltimore Ravens, the draft position for the New York Jets has improved as they solidify a grip on what likely will be another top 10 pick in the NFL Draft.

The Jets (5-9) moved up two picks this week to currently hold the seventh pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. For the past two weeks, the Jets have held the ninth pick.

It is now a third straight week inside the top 10 for the Jets. After a three-game winning streak in November, the Jets have now lost two of their last three games to see them solidify a hold on a pick inside the top 10.

In all likelihood, the Jets might be reaching their ceiling or are certainly close to it in terms of the draft. They could potentially overtake the Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1) and move up one spot. That scenario would involve the Cardinals winning out (unlikely) and the Jets losing their remaining two games (perhaps a more likely scenario given the Jets remaining scheduled and their own injured roster)

The Jets have held a top 10 pick each of the last three drafts. They picked safety Jamal Adams sixth in 2017, traded picks to move from the sixth pick to the third to select quarterback Sam Darnold last year and then used the third pick this past April on defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

And with games remaining this weekend home to the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6) and in Week 17 at the Buffalo Bills (10-4), the odds are stacked against the Jets getting a win or two and seeing their draft slot drop down the board. The Bills already beat the Jets 17-16 in the season opener and have certainly had a tremendous season so far.

The Bills are 2-1 in their last three home games, having lost in Week 14 to the Baltimore Ravens in their last home game.

For the complete draft order, check out Tankathon.