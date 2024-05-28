Bold New York Jets Prediction Has Them Exiting Playoffs in Interesting Round
One of the hottest teams to discuss right now across the National Football League is the New York Jets.
With Aaron Rodgers looking healthy after his Achilles surgery, a revamped offensive line, and more weapons added to the wide receiver room, there are high expectations placed upon this team.
Those can come with consequences if things aren't met, something the superstar quarterback addressed this offseason.
But, if the Jets can put everything together on the offensive end while their defense continues to dominate like they have the past two years, then the sky is the limit for this team.
That's why so many people are picking them to make the playoffs, either through a Wild Card berth or as the AFC East winner. Some even think they can challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for supremacy in the AFC as they have become a trendy pick to make, and even win, the Super Bowl.
Judy Battista of NFL.com can be put into the category of someone who thinks New York will find themselves playing playoff football for the first time since 2010, but her bold prediction has them exiting the postseason in the divisional round instead of making it to conference championship weekend.
"On the bright side, Aaron Rodgers stays healthy and gets the Jets to the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 season, ending the longest playoff drought in the four major North American sports leagues ... Could the Jets make a run to the Super Bowl? Yes. But they would need some breaks along the way, and probably some help knocking out some of their elite AFC competition," she writes.
That certainly is a fair assessment.
After all, the Jets haven't shown an ability to win games under current head coach Robert Saleh as he comes into his fourth season at the helm with an 18-33 record.
Much of that came with poor quarterback play, so it's hard to gauge what things might have looked like with an above-average starter or someone of Rodgers' magnitude.
That's why the optimism is so high around this team right now.
New York is set up, on paper, to achieve something they haven't done in just under a decade and a half.
It's up to the players and coaching staff to make that happen.