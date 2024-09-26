Broncos Players, Coaches Excited to Face Aaron Rodgers
As the New York Jets prepare for the Denver Broncos, all eyes will be on rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who is set to make his fourth NFL start. This matchup holds special significance for Nix, a player who has long admired Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer.
Nix shared his excitement while speaking with Broncoswire. “It’s pretty surreal,” Nix said Wednesday when asked about facing Rodgers. “I grew up watching him do all his cool plays for so long. Over time, I’ve watched a lot of his highlights. It’s crazy that I get to go out there and play against him. Really looking forward to meeting him for the first time. It’s hard to put into words that on Sunday, you get to play a great like that. That’s what the NFL brings. That’s why it’s such a special game.”
The similarities between Nix and Rodgers are promising. Rodgers has been long lauded for his pinpoint accuracy and intelligence throughout his illustrious career, making quarterbacks of a similar archetype ultra-valuable in today's NFL. Nix seeks to fit this mold for the Broncos, with coach Sean Payton looking to develop Nix throughout the season.
Speaking of Sean Payton, he also spoke on Rodgers, commenting on how he's looked through the first few weeks coming off last year's season-ending injury.
“You feel like you’re seeing the quarterback we all remember,” Denver coach Sean Payton said on watching Rodgers’ film. “He’s quick, the ball is out, he’s got great command of what they do, 180 penalties drawn with his hard count. Historically speaking, he’s one of the top quarterbacks we’ve ever seen, certainly in that area. He does a great job getting the plays they want to get to. You see the skillset that we all saw prior to the injury.”
The Broncos Defense is also excited, with All-Pro corner Pat Surtain saying, “Aaron Rodgers is a guy that I’ve always thought about playing,” Surtain said. “I watched him growing up, seeing him make just amazing throws each and every year. Obviously, he’s a future Hall of Famer, so I’m looking forward to that matchup.
As much as the Broncos must prepare for Rodgers, the Jets must be ready for Nix. The Jets' defense will need to account for Nix's ability to improvise and make accurate throws, much like they would against Rodgers. While Shaky, in his first two starts, Nix made intelligent decisions and outsmarted the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's defense, leading the Broncos to their first victory of the year. The Jets must limit Nix's playmaking ability if they are to get the win on Sunday.