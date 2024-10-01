Buffalo Bills Urged To Poach New York Jets Wide Receiver
When the season eventually ends, the New York Jets will have some interesting decisions to make.
Presumably, most of their decisions will come down to what Aaron Rodgers does. If the all-time great plans to return, the Jets will likely do what's needed in free agency.
New York will have a few of their own free agency decisions to make in the 2025 offseason. Some of their players were signed to one-year deals, including Mike Williams, an intriguing wide receiver returning from a major knee injury.
Williams was signed by the Jets to be their No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver, as when healthy, he has the talent to be elite.
However, during his short time in New York, there's a sense that he hasn't been used properly. He's the type of player who needs to get a chance to go up and make a play, which the Jets haven't given him a chance to do much of yet.
If the remainder of the campaign doesn't go as planned regarding his production, perhaps he'll seek a new opportunity elsewhere.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department suggested that on Monday, listing him as a free agent target for the Buffalo Bills.
"The Bills are relying on Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mack Hollins to play a lot of their wide receiver snaps. The duo have done a nice job of helping the Bills offense keep rolling, but they could aim a little higher with the role in the offseason. Mike Williams has a lot of injury red flags and has struggled to catch on with the Jets thus far. However, he's a more talented player than both Valdes-Scantling and Hollins."
Losing Williams to the Bills would be a tough break. If history repeated itself, he'd play for Buffalo and be the reason New York doesn't have the year they're looking to have in 2025.
For his sake, he'll need to start playing better to get a long-term contract next offseason.
His best game came in Week 4, posting 67 yards on four receptions. The 29-year-old only has one game with more than 34 yards and has yet to have a contest with more than four catches.
While it hasn't been a perfect start to the former Clemson star's career with the Jets, there's reason to believe he'll be a big part of the offense moving forward.
That might take a bit, but when it happens, good things should come.