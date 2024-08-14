Buffalo Bills Urged to Sign Former New York Jets Standout Pass Rusher
There are still multiple players on the market, including former New York Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson. The 29-year-old once looked to be a potential impact player for the Jets, but appeared in just six games in 2023 due to injury.
When he played in 17 games for New York in the 2022 season, he had an impressive campaign, finishing with seven sacks, 33 combined tackles, 24 quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery.
However, the six-year NFL veteran hasn't found a new home, and with the season starting in less than a month, it'll be interesting to see what ends up happening. Perhaps the Jets give him a call back with the Haason Reddick situation, but that seems unlikely.
If Reddick doesn't end up playing, New York has multiple options to choose from. Maybe they aren't as elite as Reddick, but whoever fills that void should find success, given how talented their defense is.
Lawson knows the system, which is a fair reason to bring him back. However, at some point, the Jets need to let some of their younger players get a chance to prove they belong. Lawson should eventually find a home, even if it's in the middle of the year.
He was recently linked to the Buffalo Bills, New York's biggest threat.
Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department urged the Bills to sign him, highlighting Von Miller's struggles.
"Unless Von Miller finds the secret cure for aging, the Bills have a depth problem on the outside. Gregory Rousseau and AJ Epenesa are a competent starting duo, but they need more juice in the room to be able to sustain a strong rush through a 17-game season.
"Carl Lawson isn't a sack master, but he's solid against the run and has proved capable as a secondary rusher. He got buried on a deep pass-rush rotation with the Jets last season, but he had seven sacks in 2022."
It wouldn't be surprising to see him go to Buffalo and find success. He wasn't a bad player with the Jets, and in typical New York fashion, players typically find more success when they head to a different team.
Playing for the Bills could also interest him for multiple reasons. Not only does he know the division due to playing in it for the past two years, but they're a team that has a chance to win a Super Bowl.
Whatever option comes his way, he'll have to listen due to it being late in the offseason.