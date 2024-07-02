Can New York Jets Find Value in Trading Away Veteran Wide Out?
The New York Jets have been urged to cut a veteran wide receiver in the past, but could they actually find a trade partner for him?
As Joe Tensey of Bleacher Report searched for players that could get traded ahead of training camp, veteran Allen Lazard was named for New York.
Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract last offseason to follow his long time quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the East Rutherford.
"Lazard would be an expensive trade prospect for any team to acquire," said Tensey, "but if the Rodgers era is a complete failure, the Jets could cut ties with the veteran wide out to clear space for their younger wide receivers to earn as much playing time as possible."
The big-bodied and Rodgers spent five years together with the Green Bay Packers and found a role that the receiver in excelled in. Overall, he had 169 catches for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns. While those numbers aren't game-changing on the surface, he became a reliable red zone target which is very important.
When Rodgers went down, Lazard was unable to build that sort of relationship with any of the quarterbacks on the roster.
In 2023, the former Iowa State Cyclone had just 23 catches on 49 targets for 311 yards and a lone touchdown. While that is fine for a depth player, he played far too many snaps for that to be an acceptable statline.
New York has also made Lazard somewhat obselete with their actions this offseason.
The Mike Williams signing and Malachi Dupre draft selection together push him to the fourth receiver on the roster as best.
Xavier Gipson and Jason Brownlee could each easily make the roster over him as well.
Gipson had 21 catches for 229 yards while playing on about 30% less of the snaps. Those numbers aren't great either but he at least adds some potential specials teams work. The speedster returned a kick for a touchdown this season.
Brownlee played even less but could potententially figure in to a red zone role at 6-foot-2. He's also much young and cheaper than Lazard.
The Jets won't get much for their reliever, but getting some value out of him as opposed to just cutting him outright.
Perhaps a team has a veteran defensive back that they were planning to cut and the teams could swap via need? They could also trade for a pick to decide what to do with later down the line.