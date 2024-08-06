Chicago Bears Star Throws Major Shade at New York Jets Quarterback
The New York Jets and superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers are gearing up for the start of the 2024 NFL season. He is coming back from a brutal torn Achilles injury that ended his 2023 campaign just four snaps into the year.
Keeping that in mind, expectations are high for the future Hall of Famer heading into the upcoming season.
Despite only playing four snaps, Rodgers came in at No. 92 on the NFL Top 100 list. That was met with some backlash.
Chicago Bears star cornerback Jaylon Johnson was one of those with an issue. He spoke out about being snubbed from the list and specifically singled out Rodgers in his rant.
There is no question that Johnson deserved to be on the list. He has put up great numbers with the Bears and is one of the most talented cornerbacks in the NFL.
However, there is also no question that Rodgers deserves to be on the list, either.
Despite the fact he only played four snaps, he is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. His long-term track record is what earned him a spot on the list.
Looking ahead to the season, Rodgers has a very strong chance for a huge bounce back. The Jets went out and got aggressive in the offseason adding talent around their franchise quarterback.
Rodgers will have elite weapons like Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, and Breece Hall to work with. He also has Malachi Corley and Allen Lazard at wide receiver. The offensive line is much better than it was last year as well.
Johnson is valid for his frustration with not making the list. That being said, he is not right for singling out Rodgers as a player who shouldn't be on the list.
The 40-year-old signal caller has earned his spot in the rankings with years of elite play. While the injury is a tough one to recover from, there is no reason to believe that his career is anywhere close to being over.
Expect to see Rodgers come out looking to prove a point in 2024.