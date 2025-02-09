Could Jets New Hire Hint At Plans With Aaron Rodgers?
The New York Jets reportedly could make a decision about Aaron Rodgers' future with the team over the next week or so.
NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news on Sunday that a decision could be coming. While this is the case, what will it be?
The easiest option seems to be keeping him around for one more year if he wants to play. He had an up-and-down 2024 season but looked great down the stretch and there's a lot of money tied to him whether or not he's with the team. If the Jets moved on, there would still be a big bill that needs to be paid and there aren't many better options who will be available for cheap.
While this is the case, there has been speculation about the possibility of moving on from him. He's 41 years old and had a serious injury in 2023.
Anything can happen. Until we hear from the team and Rodgers, everything is possible. It's an interesting scenario and everyone has been trying to dissect every bit of possible information out there to see what will come next.
The Jets recently brought former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman into the fold in the front office and that's an interesting move. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that In October, Spielman made comments predicting Rodgers and Davante Adams wouldn't be back next season.
"Longtime executive Rick Spielman, the new senior football adviser, will be a sounding board for (Darren Mougey) and (Aaron Glenn)," Cimini said. "Naturally, we'd all like to know his feelings about Aaron Rodgers, the looming quarterback decision and his overall take on the team. He discussed Rodgers on the Oct. 15 episode of his CBS Sports podcast, 'With the First Pick.' At the time, the Jets had just completed the trade for wide receiver Davante Adams.
"Referring to Rodgers and Adams, Spielman said, 'I don't think either of them are there' in 2025. He continued, saying, 'I don't see an Aaron Rodgers, if the thing blows up, want to play and start from a rebuild mode, not at his age and where he's at. He may just walk and retire."
These were comments from months ago, but they are interesting to see now that he is a part of the front office. It doesn't mean that Rodgers won't be back, but it does mean that someone in the front office believed that months ago. Maybe their opinion has changed or maybe not.
More NFL: Surprise AFC Team Called Top Destination For Jets' Davante Adams