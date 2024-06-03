Could New York Jets Trade For Former All-Pro Wide Receiver?
The New York Jets have a very solid receiving room, but could be one piece away from it being one of the best in the league.
As Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport looked around the league to find one player each team should consider trading, he mentioned Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks. If they decide they want to trade their veteran wide receiver this season, the Jets should be one of the first teams on the phone.
Lockett has been around for a while, debuting in 2015 and then making three straight All-Pro teams as a specialist before earning a full-time starting job as a wide out in 2018.
Between 2018 and 2022, he had at least 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in each season. He's been a touchdown magnet throughout his career.
Last year, though, the former Kansas State Wildcat started to decline. He still had 79 catches for 894 yards and five touchdowns, but that was his worst output in a while.
A big reason for his decline could have been the Seahawks drafting his heir apparent in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but that didn't actually impact his target share. Lockett had 122 targets, which was the second-highest number in his career. His 64.8% catch rate was the lowest since 2017, which probably played a bigger part.
He's currently slated to make just a shade under $19 million this season, but that number jumps up to $30 million next year. If Seattle doesn't have the best start in 2024, they might look to trade away some veteran pieces instead of just cutting them in the offseason and not getting anything in return.
New York doesn't have a lot of money to work with right now, but it wouldn't be too hard to work around if they make a certain highly-speculated move.
Veteran wide receiver, and their current fourth option, Allen Lazard has been named as a cut candidate by pretty much every source possible.
Right now, the Jets have three wide receivers that they can count on.
Garrett Wilson is the top dog of the group, and is one of the best receivers in the league. Newcomers Mike Williams signed a one-year deal in the offseason and Malachi Corley was selected in the third round of this past NFL draft.
Lockett would fit into that room well not only in terms of play style, but as a veteran leader.