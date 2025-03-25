Cowboys Legend Blasts Former Jets Superstar
Stop us if you've heard this before, the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes is still in full swing.
Rodgers visited the Pittsburgh Steelers last week after his New York Jets exit. While this is the case, he hasn't made a decision yet for his future. This isn't wrong by any means. He has a big decision to make and it's not necessarily an easy one. Right now, the most likely options seem to be Pittsburgh, the New York Giants, or retirement.
There are plenty of free agents still available who haven't made decisions yet, not just Rodgers. He has gotten a bad rep, though. Although he hasn't really said anything publicly, some have shared negative takes on Rodgers throughout this process.
For example, Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and made it clear he hasn't liked the process.
"I wanted him to go to Pittsburgh, I thought he would be great to see him in Pittsburgh," Irvin said. "When he was in that mode of 'I'm ready to come in and do what I have to do' but now his thing has dragged out. Now, it's all about you again and I don't know if that works for Pittsburgh.
"I heard the great Cam Heyward the other day say 'C'mon man, you don't want to play with us, let us know.' Aaron Rodgers has to make a decision for that reason. I would not have this happen because whatever team you go to now is it about you? Or are you going to be happen to join a team? Pittsburgh I thought was a great place."
Hopefully, the sweepstakes comes to an end soon.
More NFL: Jets Eyeing 6-Year NFL Veteran For Possible Roster Battle