Dallas Cowboys Urged to Pursue Former New York Jets Running Back
Multiple free agents are still on the market that could interest the New York Jets. It's uncertain if Joe Douglas is still looking to upgrade this roster, but it's safe to say that if the right free agent comes knocking on his door, he'll take advantage of it.
Given the many players still available, some former Jets players haven't been signed yet, including former running back Dalvin Cook.
When New York signed Cook in the offseason last year, it was considered one of the more intriguing moves around the NFL. Considering that he was coming off a season in which he posted 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns, he was expected to have an impressive first campaign for the Jets.
Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers got hurt, and the entire offense took a hit. It's unfair to judge Cook for the little that he did during his time in New York, and it's safe to say that if Rodgers were healthy, perhaps things would've looked different.
That ship has sailed, and only time will tell if he still has anything left in the tank. That, however, will be in a different jersey than a Jets one.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report might've found the perfect fit for him, naming him a bargain free agent option that the Dallas Cowboys should Target.
"There's certainly no guarantee that Cook can return to Pro Bowl form, but after seeing little use last season, he might have fresher legs than he's had in some time. The potential reward of signing Cook should outweigh any risk," Knox wrote.
The Cowboys have had a strange offseason, to say the least. For a team that has Super Bowl aspirations, they haven't been very aggressive. It's been an uncharacteristic type of offseason for multiple reasons, which could lead them to make a move like this out of desperation.
Their running back room isn't great, returning Ezekiel Elliott. Tony Pollard got his chance to be the RB1 in 2023-24 but will be with the Tennessee Titans next year. Elliott, much older in his career than his prime days, might create an opening for Cook.
Any team that signs him at this point is going to be taking a risk, but he's still a four-time Pro Bowl selection who might be able to make an impact on a contending team. It's uncertain if that's the case, but if he signed with Dallas, he'd have every opportunity to prove that he can still do that.