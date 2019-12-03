Darnold Or Bust: The Rest of the Jets Season is About Developing Their Franchise Quarterback

It is time to salvage whatever is left of the season for the New York Jets. And that means Sam Darnold must be the focus of everything this team does moving forward.

In terms of record and wins and losses, these final four games don’t matter, they simply don’t, not after the Jets got humiliated 22-6 on Sunday at the (then) winless Cincinnati Bengals. That loss changed everything about what the rest of the season truly means. The Jets had been on a high, winners of their last three games and a team that had a limited pathway to the playoffs.

Limited, for sure, but nevertheless that path did exist. And now at 4-8, the Jets are simply playing out the string. The momentum is lost, the chance to build something on the confidence of a sustained winning streak to close out the season.

All that is gone now. A loss to a previously winless team will do that.

But none of that potential the Jets showed the past three games leading up to Week 13 matters, really. The Jets were never really a threat to make a run at the postseason, something they haven’t done since 2010. But what the season was all about until Sunday’s dud in Cincinnati was momentum. Now with the loss, the Jets have no momentum, no hopes to turn a three-game winning streak into four games with a win over the Bengals.

No shot now to turn four games into five with a win this Sunday, at home, against the Miami Dolphins.

Rather, the focus has turned from wins and losses and playoff dreams to now the growth of Darnold. This is no longer a team about now. The focus is entirely on the rebuild and Darnold’s development.

In his second year, Darnold has shown progress in this second half of the season. He has just a single interception over the last four games and threw his first four-touchdown game of his NFL career two weeks ago in a win at Washington.

For in Darnold, the Jets have a future, even if they don’t have a very bright or optimistic present. Darnold will be the one, for better or for worse, to lead this team over the next decade. As the small sample size of the past month has shown, there is reason for optimism that Darnold can be that franchise quarterback.

These final four looming games of the year now boil down to what the Jets can do to help Darnold continue this process of growth. He has shown in this third quarter of the season that he has the stuff to make an impact for this team.

Finally, the Jets look like they have a quarterback who can be the franchise. Protect him and build him.

For this final quarter of the season is about 2020 and what the Jets can do to put Darnold in a position to succeed. On his shoulders, this franchise’s future rests.

If the Jets can continue the growth seen over these last four games, then the season must be considered one worth the lumps and ridicule. Even in Sunday’s loss, while Darnold struggled he importantly did not turn the ball over. That is something worth noting, even from a game that was downright woeful on both sides of the ball including the coaching.

By any measure, this has been a difficult year for the Jets, one filled with the weird and wacky and the sometimes the truly depressing. It can be salvaged though, if it builds Darnold up for next year and beyond.

That, more than any more wins this year, is what matters most from what the Jets do here on out.