Darnold's Offseason Plans: Watch Film, Train With Quarterback Guru

It is the kind of talk that one would want to hear coming from a young, franchise quarterback.

The offseason has barely just started for the New York Jets and already, quarterback Sam Darnold is talking about how he is going to spend the time getting better. Because the Jets future is tied to how Darnold grows, especially during this vital offseason, hearing Darnold take personal responsibility in his own development is refreshing.

Especially considering how the Jets in recent years have seen limited growth in their young quarterbacks derail promising starts to their careers. To hear second-year quarterback talk about specific offseason plans, especially for a team that finished the season with six wins in their final eight games, is a refreshing dose of humility.

On Monday, he talked about the game that was roughest for him this year (the 33-0 home loss to the New England Patriots in Week 7). He spoke about needing to develop in all facets of the game. He will be back with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer this offseason to help his progress.

And, he said he plans on reviewing all of his appearances this season and diving into the game film. This will be a deep dive into his play this season.

“I think for me it's just continuing to look at the tape,” Darnold said on Monday. “I haven't looked at all the tape from this past year, so I just have to look at that and see how I can grow from it.”

One of Darnold’s strengths this year, in particular over the final eight games, was his ability to roll out of the pocket when he felt pressure rather than force a throw. Some of Darnold’s biggest plays this year came when he improvised, using his feet to create space and then relying on his instincts to extend a play and get positive yardage, either throwing or running the ball.

But by the same token, head coach Adam Gase would like to see Darnold’s patience in the pocket improve heading into the third year and not always rely on rolling out.

When teams looked to take away Darnold’s ability to roll out, the young quarterback struggled. Such was the case in Week 13 in a 22-6 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals.

“There has been times where we've talked through that get off one, go to two or three, get to the check down from the pocket,” Gase said on Monday.

“I think that's something that we're going to keep working on, that's something that we can get better at. I think sometimes he'll go to really kind of escape the pocket on his own instead of working through the progression, that's sometimes what a young quarterback will do. I do think there were times where he did do a good job of staying in there and working through his progression in the pocket but that's something that we can definitely work on this offseason.”