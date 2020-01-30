Demario Davis Supports Jamal Adams Getting A New Contract

Somewhere, someday, Jamal Adams is going to get paid. If it is by the New York Jets, however, remains to be seen. One of his former teammates, Demario Davis, hopes he gets the deal.

A deal ironically that Davis should have been offered by the Jets several years ago but never was.

On Thursday, Adams tweeted about some initial conversations that the Jets and his representatives had had about a new contract. Adams is set to enter the fourth season of his five-year rookie deal and is coming off yet another solid season. His social media post came after an interview in Miami was run by both the New York Post and Newsday, including quotes by Adams where he strongly lobbied for an extension to stay with the Jets.

His comments caught the attention of Davis, currently a linebacker with the New Orleans Saints. Davis was a Jets teammate of the then rookie Adams in 2017, who was the Jets first round pick in that year’s NFL Draft. Davis left the Jets following that season for a free agent contract in New Orleans after the Jets failed to even offer him a contract.

This, despite Davis’ strong play and continued growth into one of the game’s premier linebackers. Davis also was a strong voice and leader for the Jets, a man of character who was highly involved in the locker room and the community.

So when Davis, who was either lowballed by the Jets or never offered a new contract, sounds off on Adams deserving a new contract, it carries some weight. The Saints linebacker, who routinely produces triple-digit tackle totals, is a cautionary tale for the Jets organization in how they handle Adams.

The Jets shouldn’t have let Davis walk following the 2017 season. And they shouldn’t let Adams walk in 2021. In fact, they should try to extend Adams, the team’s biggest star, now to keep him during the prime of his career.

Adams has grown into the best safety in the league. He has twice been selected to the Pro Bowl during his three years in the league, including this past season where he was the Jets only selection to the game.

Davis was selected as an All-Pro this past season, his first selection to the list. He was originally a third round pick of the Jets in 2012 but was allowed to leave as a free agent in 2016 when he signed with the Cleveland Browns.

He returned to the Jets in 2017 as part of a trade and had a career-high 135 tackles in his one year back in New York.

The Jets let Davis go when he was deserving of a new contract and should have been a part of the team’s future. They can’t let Adams walk either.