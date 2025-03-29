Eagles Champion Projected To Land $35 Million Deal
There are plenty of guys still looking for new homes in free agency.
Things are starting to slow down across the league in free agency with the National Football League Draft quickly approaching. Although there aren't a flurry of reported deals each day like there was when free agency opened, there are still guys looking for new homes.
One guy who is still available is former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas. He was selected in the third round of the 2017 National Football League Draft by Philadelphia. Douglas spent three seasons with the Eagles and was a member of the Super Bowl LII team.
Douglas has spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills since. The 29-year-old is still out there on the open market and is projected to land a three-year deal worth just over $35 million now, per Spotrac.
He's one of the better players still on the market right now but hasn't gotten too much buzz recently. At just 29 years old, that's a pretty fair price tag. He tallied 58 total tackles last year in 15 games with the Bills and is an eight-year NFL veteran.
Wherever he lands, hopefully, things work out for him in free agency. Douglas was a great member of the Eagles and at the very least will be remembered for being a part of the team's Super Bowl win over the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. Keep an eye out for him.
