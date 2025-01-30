Ex-Jets Bust Projected To Sign With Surprise AFC Contender
The 2024 National Football League season is just about over so it's never too early to look ahead.
There is just one more game left in the season. The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Once the game ends, the offseason really will be here.
Most teams are on the outside looking in right now, including the New York Jets, but soon enough every team will be looking ahead. Speculation about free agency already has started to pick up despite the season not even being over yet.
Free agency won't start until March and then every team will be looking to make changes -- even the eventual Super Bowl champion. CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin took a look specifically at the quarterback market and attempted to project where the top signal-callers will land in free agency.
He had former Jets No. 2 pick Zach Wilson on his list and projected that he will end up landing with the Chiefs to be Patrick Mahomes' backup.
"Zach Wilson to the Chiefs," Benjamin said. "Kansas City has cycled through veteran No. 2s behind Patrick Mahomes. Wilson once drew lofty comparisons to Mahomes' backyard play style. The ex-Jets flop could make for an Andy Reid project."
Carson Wentz currently is Mahomes' backup but he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Frankly, the Chiefs don't really need to worry about the quarterback position. They could put pretty much anyone behind Mahomes and not have to think about it.
While this is the case, maybe Kansas City could be a good landing spot for Wilson. He's just 25 years old and would be able to spend a year learning from Mahomes and Andy Reid. Maybe that could be what gets him back on track.
