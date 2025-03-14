Ex-Jets Star Reveals His 2 Finalists In Free Agency
One former New York Jets star hit the open market and signed elsewhere this week.
Former Jets cornerback DJ Reed was one of the top free agents out there and opted to sign with the Detroit Lions. Since then, the Jets signed former Baltimore Ravens corner Brandon Stephens to try to replace him.
Reed has been nothing but classy in his exit and released a statement thanking the organization, his teammates, and the Jets' fanbase.
Reed had his introductory press conference with the Lions on Thursday and revealed that the finalists for him in free agency were the Lions and Washington Commanders.
“Yeah, it was out of Detroit and Washington for me," Reed said. "Just with where I wanted to be, and I felt that those two teams were contenders. Detroit, it’s crazy, because before free agency started early that Monday, I prayed to God and I told him, like, ‘Whatever your will is what I want. I want to go wherever you want me to go.’ And it's crazy, because he literally gave me what my heart desired.
"I wanted to get paid. I wanted to play with dogs, and gratefully, I'm playing with dogs on the defensive side and on the offensive side. So, I'm going to a great team. And yeah, have a shot at that Lombardi (Trophy)."
The Jets were fortunate to have Reed over the last three years. Hopefully, he finds success with Detroit.
