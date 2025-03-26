Ex-Jets Superstar Turning Heads After Leaving For Contender
The New York Jets clearly wanted to add another playmaker to the offense in 2024.
New York entered the season with high expectations with Aaron Rodgers returning from his Achilles injury, plenty of exciting talent like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Sauce Gardner, plus a big offseason including the addition of Haason Reddick.
The Jets were even considered by many to be a contender in the AFC, but things didn't shake out the way the team wanted. New York didn't give up, though. The Jets tried to salvage the season and even went out and acquired Rodgers' friend and six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. The partnership was short-lived, though, as the Jets released him this offseason and he signed a two-year, $44 million deal to join the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams moved on from Cooper Kupp and Adams will come in to replace him. The move didn't work out for the Jets last season, but Adams was good and clearly has plenty of fans across the league. ESPN's Matt Bowen even ranked Adams' deal with the Rams as the "best overall move" of the offseason to this point.
"The Rams signing wide receiver Davante Adams," Bowen said. "He's an upgrade over Cooper Kupp on his new two-year deal, as Adams can get loose against press coverage and create separation to the ball. Opposite Puka Nacua, Adams can win one-on-one as the "X" receiver, plus he will be schemed to attack zone voids off motion and in play-action. This is a really good fit for Sean McVay's offense."
The Jets didn't have the season they wanted to have last year and now Adams will call Los Angeles home for the next two seasons. The Rams pushed the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs this past season and now it wouldn't be a shock if they are even better in 2025.
More NFL: Steelers Star Reveals If He's Spoken To Aaron Rodgers