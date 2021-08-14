Five Things to Watch For in Jets' Preseason Opener vs. Giants

Over 200 days after ending the 2020 season with a loss to the Patriots, the Jets will once again take the field in the Meadowlands, facing off against their fellow tenants the New York Giants on Saturday.

The matchup will mark the return of fans to East Rutherford for the first since December 29th, 2019; it undoubtedly has the makings of a lively atmosphere.

Here are five things to keep an eye on for Saturday's preseason opener.

First team will play First Quarter

Robert Saleh told reporters on Thursday that the starters would play “about a quarter, a couple of series” on Saturday. We’ll get a glimpse of Zach Wilson and the rest of the revamped offense in action. It will serve as the introduction for the wide zone running scheme, as well as the young quarterback’s first opportunity to show off his arm strength. If you plan on watching any portion of the game, tune in to the first quarter. This will provide the best look at what’s to come this season.

Elijah Moore will sit, but injury is minor, Vera-Tucker also out

Jets fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as Elijah Moore’s quad injury appears relatively minor. He will miss the game against the Giants, but is reportedly set to return for joint practices against the Packers next week. Disaster averted. Rookie guard Alijah Vera Tucker will also miss the game, as he continues to recover from a pectoral injury. Saleh isn’t worried about his lineman though, considering him “day-to-day”.

Quinnen Williams not quite ready

Williams has been out for months with a foot injury, and is making steady progress, but won’t see the field Saturday. He will be a full participant in practices against Green Bay, Saleh said on Thursday. He will look to dominate on the interior of a defensive line that is expected to make a massive impact this fall.

Jets will bring the intensity

Don’t expect Gang Green to take the game lightly. Saleh highlighted the importance of preseason games, and insisted his players will be coming out firing. “Your style of play and what you want to represent and what you want the entire league to know about you starts Saturday," Saleh said. "That’s why I think there’s tremendous value to these preseason games."

Keep your eye on the secondary

Joe Douglas and the front office has been criticized for not upgrading on the back end. They are putting the faith in young, unproven corners like Bless Austin and Bryce Hall to take a step forward. This will be a good early test against a talented Giants receiving corps that features Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and speedy rookie Kadarius Toney. Can the defensive backs do enough for a strong defense everywhere else? We’ll at least get some sense of that in this one.

